Next-generation Subaru WRX in thin camouflage appears in spy photos

One of our spy photographers has caught a near-production Subaru WRX testing with very thin camouflage. It shows what appears to be an evolutionary design that shares similarities with the Japanese-market Levorg.

The whole car looks a little sharper and more crisp than the outgoing WRX model. There are more creased lines throughout, and the trapezoidal wheel arches and angular headlights and taillights help emphasize the design. The front end looks close to the Levorg, though with a more aggressive air dam and grille openings. Naturally, the WRX's trademark hood scoop remains and looks quite large. The fenders are particularly bulging, and the front wheel arches feature little air vents.

The rear of the car deviates farther from the Levorg. The taillights are triangular and reminiscent of the new BRZ's. The rear bumper has a large diffuser design and triangular faux vents. Quad exhaust tips are quite prominent, too.

With how little camouflage is on this prototype, and with how finished it looks, we're expecting to see the new generation of WRX within the year, possibly released as a 2022 model. It's unclear what powertrain it will use, but a variant of the current WRX's FA20 2.0-liter turbo engine or the FA24 2.4-liter turbo engine from the larger Subaru models such as the Ascent seem likely. We doubt the Levorg's turbo 1.8-liter engine will be offered considering its low output of 175 horsepower. A six-speed manual and a CVT will probably be available.

