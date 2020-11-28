Cole Haan purses and boots are more than 70% off for Cyber Monday 2020
Staying chic on a budget might seem tricky, but the truth is, you just need to know which retailers have the best fashion discounts. As luck would have it, you can stock up on some seriously high-quality boots, handbags and more right now thanks to the big Cole Haan Cyber Monday 2020 sales event happening now, and all without ever giving your wallet a K.O. in the process.
Now through Tuesday, December 1, you can get up to 70% off sitewide at Cole Haan, including 50% off select full-priced styles for men and women and up to 70% off select sale items for men and women. But the discounts don't end there—you can also save an extra 10% when you use the coupon code THEBEST at checkout. If you sign up for the Cole Haan Above and Beyond membership (which is totally free, FYI), you can even get free standard shipping on all orders, plus other exciting perks.
From durable outerwear to stylish leather footwear, top-rated Cole Haan items are more affordable than ever right now. Some trendy picks—like the 4.75-star rated Arden boots, originally $280, on sale for $99.97, and then marked down further to $88.97 with the coupon code THEBEST for $190 in total savings—are worth adding to your cart ASAP, especially so they don't lost amid all the other big Black Friday weekend sales you could be shopping on laptops, appliances and other must-haves. You can even pick up some great finds for the special fella in your life, including on these 4.75-star rated Gramercy Chelsea boots, initially $320 and on sale for $127.47, but fall in price to $114.72 with the coupon code THEBEST, so you'll them for about $192 off.
But just to make sure you don't miss any of the best stuff, we've put together a list of the biggest hidden gems this sale has to offer. Here are the most impressive Cole Haan discounts to shop this weekend.
The best Cole Haan Cyber Monday 2020 deals to shop
Women’s boots
GrandPrø Rally Sneaker Bootie for $67.50 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $82.50)
Leather Rene Bootie for $76.47 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $143.53)
Leather Arden Boots for $88.97 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $191.03)
Leather Valorie Bootie for $90 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $110)
Leather Newburg Bootie from $90 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $101.20 to $110)
Leather Isabell Boot for $107.97 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $192.03)
Zerøgrand Wedge Hiker Boot for $112.50 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $137.50)
Leather bags
Leather Crossbody for $53.97 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $144.03)
Grand Ambition Weekender Duffle Bag from $71.97 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $163.90 to $226.03)
Grand Ambition Crossbody for $85.47 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $142.53)
Mini Boston Bag for $112.50 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $165.50)
Grand Ambition Saddle Bag Crossbody for $121.47 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $226.53)
Men’s shoes
ØriginalGrand Venetian Loafer from $40.47 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $100.53 to $109.53)
Santa Barbara Twin Core Loafer for $53.97 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $110.03)
Somerset Link Bit Loafer for $58.47 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $101.53)
Cloudfeel Weekender Penny Loafer for $58.50 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $71.50)
ZERØGRAND Lined Laser Wingtip Oxford from $67.47 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $192.03 to $232.53)
Øriginalgrand Chukkas from $81 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $104.50 to $99)
Gramercy Chelsea Boot for $114.42 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $192.53)
American Classic Gramercy Cap Toe Oxford for $135 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $165)
American Classic Gramercy Derby Wholecut Dress Oxford for $135 with coupon code THEBEST (Save $165)
Shop the Cole Haan Cyber Monday Weekend Sale
