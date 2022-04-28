Next Haywood Chamber director will need to connect businesses with education, help maintain workforce

Haywood High School

The Brownsville-Haywood County Chamber of Commerce has a lot going for it right now.

While the area has plenty of momentum that hinges off the pending arrival of Ford Motor Company and Blue Oval City, there’s plenty more going on in the county’s economic and industrial development community.

And because of that, Sandra Silverstein said there’s plenty of opportunity for success for the next executive director of the chamber.

Silverstein should know since she is on the chamber’s board and has the experience of having spent a decade as the director from 1995-2005 and then returned to act as the interim director for the majority of the last year-and-a-half.

“The chamber works as part of a three-legged stool with city and county government in supporting the businesses in the area, but the chamber takes the lead role in retail development and working with our partners closely in workforce development,” Silverstein said. “Obviously Blue Oval City is a big part of our county’s future, and the next director will spend a lot of time paying attention to that, but there are many other businesses in Haywood County and Brownsville that are already here.

“And the chamber works to support them and make the area attractive for other potential businesses to come to the area.”

The Southwest Tennessee Developmental District is helping them in their search.

“We want to find the right candidate for the job, and we’re asking our friends at the SWTDD to help us out as we want to broaden our search to see if there’s a perfect candidate right here in town already or somewhere from outside the area,” Silverstein said. “I really think this is a great job for a person who’s already in chamber leadership somewhere who’s looking to take over an organization.

“Because the next person to fill this role on a more permanent basis needs to be one who has a ton of energy, who loves connecting with people and is willing to come up with and work with new ideas.”

Silverstein said a recent meeting with business leaders in Haywood County showed her one thing they’re dealing with right now is figuring out how to make sure they keep their employees happy and make sure they don’t want to move on to the next job.

Story continues

“So we as a chamber, we’re looking to see how we can help each business do that so that they’re not running into labor shortages and essentially competing with each other for the workforce,” Silverstein said.

An effort has begun to forge connections between Haywood County Schools and the business community to reinvigorate the Partners in Education program that links businesses with schools to help fill their needs.

“We’ve got a lot going on with new businesses coming in, and it’s the right time for someone to come in here and really make an impact that will last decades in Haywood County,” Silverstein said.

Reach Brandon Shields at bjshields@jacksonsun.com. Follow him on Twitter @JSEditorBrandon or on Instagram at editorbrandon.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Next Haywood Chamber director will need to connect businesses with education, help maintain workforce