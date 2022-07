The Daily Beast

Highland Park Police, ReutersAfter a daylong manhunt, Illinois police have taken in the “person of interest” wanted in connection with a sniper attack at a July 4 parade in Highland Park that killed six people and sent dozens more to the hospital.Authorities have not said 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III is the suspected gunman, but before he was taken into custody, they said he was armed and dangerous.They said a North Chicago police officer spotted the car Crimo was believed to be driving