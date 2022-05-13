What’s next for James Harden and the Sixers? Does Harden have a hamstring injury?
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt discusses the 76ers' disappointing playoff exit and breaks down how they should approach this offseason.
James Harden was savaged by US media on Friday following the 10-time NBA All-Star's abject performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff exit.
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden explains his lack of aggression in a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat.
Harden will be back with the 76ers next season, but what version of Harden and at what price?
He will remain questionable with some discomfort in that knee.
James Harden promises to stay and help the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2022-23 season.
Former Brooklyn Nets player development assistant Amar’e Stoudemire ripped into James Harden’s apparent lack of work ethic and dedication to the game.
Sixers president of operations Daryl Morey said on Friday that Doc Rivers will be coaching the team next season despite a second-round loss to Miami Heat
Spoelstra believes Tucker embodies precisely what players should strive to be in order to help their teams win at the highest level.
