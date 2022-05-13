What’s next for James Harden and the Sixers? Does Harden have a hamstring injury?

Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea reported its first COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, calling it the "gravest national emergency" and ordering a national lockdown, with state media saying an Omicron variant had been detected in the capital, Pyongyang. North Korea had never confirmed a COVID infection before Thursday although South Korean and U.S. officials have said there could have been earlier cases in the isolated country, given its trade and travel with China before it sealed its border to block the virus in early 2020. "The state's most serious emergency has occurred: A break emerged in our emergency epidemic prevention front that had been firmly defended until now," the official KCNA news agency said.