The next Jan. 6 hearing is Wednesday: A breakdown of the committee's first 8 hearings

It has been months since the last Jan. 6 congressional committee hearing grabbed headlines in July, capping off a summer run of proceedings that revealed how far former President Donald Trump went to hold onto power.

On Wednesday at 1 p.m. EDT – after an eventful break – those hearings return with a ninth public accounting of details around the attack on the Capitol and efforts by Trump to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The hearing is set just about six weeks before crucial midterm elections and after a summer of building legal problems for Trump. Once these hearings wrap, the committee is expected to release a report outlining its findings.

Here's a refresher on some key points from earlier hearings.

Georgia election worker Shaye Moss is sworn in on June 21, 2022, to testify to the House Jan. 6 committee.

"It’s affected my life in a major way. Every way. All because of lies." State officials faced heat from Trump and his supporters to help overturn the election results in their states to favor the former president. Officials in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania recounted the pressure campaign that included calls from thousands of supporters at their homes, a break-in to the home of a family member, social media attacks and death threats.

"Not only was there the big lie, there was the big rip-off." Trump knew he lost the election but used the opportunity to raise money from campaign donors to fight the results, according to testimony. He and his allies raked in millions for an “Official Election Defense Fund” that the committee said didn’t exist. About a week after the election, Trump created the Save America PAC, which would become a key spender of some of this money and would rake in more than $100 million. The PAC gave more than $200,000 to the Trump Hotel Collection.

A busy summer since the last hearing

The hearings took place amid somewhat less complex legal terrain for Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago home was searched by FBI agents Aug. 8. The court-approved search warrant found a set of about 100 documents or roughly 700 pages of classified material the Justice Department said was improperly stored and kept despite repeated efforts to return the material.

Trump, his company and three of his adult children, among others, were named in a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James last week accusing them of widespread fraud, including falsifying financial statements and inflating Trump's net worth. Meanwhile, an investigation into election interference continued in Georgia, where prosecutors are pushing for Trump allies like his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to testify.

Cheney will help head up Wednesday's congressional hearing alongside the committee's chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., but her efforts to win a tough Republican primary battle in her home state of Wyoming fell short. Her pro-Trump rival bested her by more than 30 percentage points.

With Cheney's loss, Trump's efforts to defeat the 10 House Republicans who voted for his impeachment in January 2021 reaped another reward.

Contributing: Erin Mansfield

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the next Jan. 6 committee hearing? Here's everything to know