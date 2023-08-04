Next of kin Greens, Black tried to escape the electric chair

Aug. 4—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is the fifth story in a six-part High Point Confidential series. The first four installments of "Next of Kin" can be found online at hpenews.com.

HIGH POINT

And then there were three.

In the summer of 1933, four High Point men had conspired to rob the Merchants & Farmers Bank in Taylorsville, dreaming of an easy $15,000 payday. But the heist had gone sideways, the cashier had been killed, and all four men had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Now, Mike Stefanoff had been executed, the first of the four to pay the ultimate price for the crime.

Would there be more?

Ed Black, who'd been convicted and sentenced alongside Stefanoff, feared he would be next. His legal appeals had not yet been exhausted, but his chances didn't look good.

And what about the other two men, Bascom and Lester Green, the father-and-son outlaws who had eluded capture for more than six months before finally being nabbed in Tennessee? What did their future hold?

Since the two were captured in February 1934, the wheels of justice had turned swiftly. Their trial began less than a week after their arrest, and it promised to be every bit as dramatic as Black and Stefanoff's trial, if not more so. Crowds packed the courtroom — and spilled out onto the lawn — at the Alexander County Courthouse as the locals clamored to catch a glimpse of the notorious defendants. Prospective jurors were brought in from neighboring Iredell County to ensure a fair trial.

The state's star witness was Solon Little, the assistant cashier who had seen the shots that killed cashier T.C. Barnes. He had not yet been well enough to have testified during Black and Stefanoff's trial five months earlier, but Little made a powerful impression in the Greens' trial, identifying them as participants in the failed heist and pegging Bascom Green as the man who had shot him. Stefanoff had shot Barnes, and Lester Green may have hit him, too, Little testified.

Bascom Green took the stand for the defense — "I have come to tell the truth," he declared — but that's not exactly what happened. Hoping to gain leniency for his son, Bascom testified that Lester didn't bring a gun into the bank, but Little and other witnesses said he definitely did.

Bascom also said he hadn't planned to use his gun, but he pulled the trigger on Little when he thought Little was drawing a weapon to shoot Lester. Called back to the stand, Little testified he didn't even have a gun.

As in the earlier trial of Black and Stefanoff, the jury — after less than three hours of deliberation — convicted the Greens of first-degree murder, but with a recommendation of leniency for Lester. Also, like their two partners in crime, the Greens were sentenced to death, despite Lester's pre-sentencing declaration, "I am not guilty of murder — I haven't shot anybody."

As expected, the two-day trial had provided plenty of sentiment and drama. On day two, Lester's younger brother, Hughey Green, told the court that Lester's wife, Clara, had given birth to a baby girl the day before — an especially poignant moment, considering that Lester appeared headed for death row.

At another point during the proceedings, Lester's sister Mamie fainted and had to be revived. And when the Greens' sentence was pronounced, Bascom's wife, Lona Mae, screamed and fainted, too.

More drama was coming, though, as the father and son — and Black, too — waited to see if they would follow Stepanoff to the electric chair, or if they would receive clemency.

"God knows, we don't want to die," Bascom told a reporter from his cell on death row.

To their credit, the Greens' legal team strung out the appeals process ably. The original execution date of April 27, 1934, came and went as the attorneys filed one appeal after another. By August, the case had reached the state Supreme Court, and the Greens won a further reprieve when their primary attorney, High Point's Leland Stanford, became too ill to argue before the court. Then, unexpectedly, Stanford died and had to be replaced by another High Point lawyer, Archie Myatt, which gave the Greens yet another postponement.

All of this boded well too for Black, who continued to be given his own reprieves, just in case he was needed to testify in the Greens' appeal process.

Finally, on Nov. 2, 1934, Myatt pleaded the father and son's case to the Supreme Court, arguing that they'd been denied their constitutional rights because they weren't given adequate time to prepare their defense in the original trial.

Three weeks later, the Supreme Court denied the Greens' appeal. The execution date — for the Greens and Black — was set for Dec. 7.

Newspapers pointed out that unless the three men received executive clemency, their execution would mark the first time in North Carolina history that three members of the same family had been legally executed together.

That wasn't the full story, though. Actually, such an execution had never happened anywhere in the country.

Unless Gov. John Ehringhaus intervened on their behalf, the three High Point men were on the verge of making history in the worst way possible.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Part six of "Next of Kin" will be published in Saturday's High Point Enterprise.

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579