What’s next after Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal?

Associated Press
One of the most wanted fugitives in the United States apparently died about four months ago in a South Carolina home nearly 16 years after he was first wanted in San Diego for sexually assaulting children, investigators said. Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, died of natural causes in July, but his body wasn't found until Nov. 6 when someone asked deputies to check on a neighbor who hadn't been seen in a while, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said. McLean has been on the U.S. Marshals Service's 15 Most Wanted list since 2006, a year after the San Diego Sheriff’s Department issued arrest warrants for sexual assaults on a child and determined he was a high risk to continue attacking girls.