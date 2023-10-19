Next-level ghosting: Female frogs play dead to avoid unwanted attention, study shows

Humans aren’t the only beings that “ghost” in relationships.

When invertebrates and vertebrates fake their own deaths, it's usually been observed as a tactic to avoid predators. Female frogs, however, are using the behavior to avoid a different kind of predator: aggressively clingy males looking to mate.

A behavior observed in the European common female frog dubbed "tonic immobility” was detailed in a recent study published in Royal Society Open Science.

“Tonic immobility as a tactic to avoid mating or male harassment has only been observed in a handful of species and only in one other amphibian,” the study says.

Tonic immobility just one avoidance behavior

During mating season, several male frogs can dangerously cling onto one female at a time, which can cause distress and death to the female frog. Researchers saw three different "avoidance behaviors” which have evolved in female frogs to survive aggressive mating seasons:

Female frogs rotate their own body when in a mating position with other frogs.

Release vocal emissions, or calls.

Use tonic immobility when grabbed by a male, sometimes for several hours.

All three behaviors were observed when the frogs were in water, but researchers also observed one instance of tonic immobility in the terrestrial habitat.

According to the study, these behaviors were significantly associated with smaller females, who were also found to be more successful in escaping frogs attempting to mate.

