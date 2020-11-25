Next Level Marketing Discusses the Importance of Having eCommerce SEO and SEM for the Holidays

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / The holidays are upon us, and with the traditional "shopping season" in full swing, eCommerce businesses are scrambling to button up last-minute deals and strategies to make this season a great one (despite the economic downturn).

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday shopping between November and December has traditionally represented 19% or more of the entire year's sales for many businesses. In light of COVID and a consumer shift from in-store to online shopping, this year is projected by some to be a challenging one for many eCommerce businesses caught off guard by the influx of online shoppers.

Research published on CNBC and others suggests that up to 44% of consumers plan on spending less this holiday season. According to Next Level Marketing, this makes partnering with a reputable marketing company that much more important for the 2020 holiday season.

Next Level Marketing Taps Into the Holiday Shopping Craze

The holiday season is, first and foremost, about family and being thankful. But beyond that, it is a time when shoppers splurge at the checkout. Next Level Marketing brings decades of experience to the table, having helped hundreds of clients, from budding startups to multinational corporations navigate the holiday season rush with stride.

For those looking to capitalize on the seasonal shopping bonanza, few channels produce as good of results as eCommerce SEM and eCommerce SEO. When used together, these two digital marketing strategies pack a 1-2 knockout punch, delivering scalable and reliable results with paid ads, while leveraging the power of organic (free) traffic that lasts well beyond the holiday rush.

eCommerce SEO and SEM

eCommerce SEO

eCommerce platforms pose unique challenges when it comes to search engine optimization. Complex code, hundreds or even thousands of SKUs, coupons, code structure, CMS limitations, and more all add to the difficulty of getting it done right.

Due to the complexity, and potential to do more harm than good, Next Level Marketing stresses the importance of partnering with a digital marketing agency that has a deep working knowledge of eCommerce platforms, and that knows how to best leverage its strengths while mitigating any weaknesses in order to get the most out of any strategies employed.

eCommerce SEM

Google search is a critical element in the buying cycle for virtually all goods and services, with more than 83% of all sales cycles having search as a key touchpoint in the buying decision process. Properly optimizing this channel before the peak season can set up a business for long-term success well beyond the holiday shopping months.

Elements of eCommerce SEO Include:

Keyword optimization

Site architecture structuring and restructuring

Product descriptions and headlines optimization

On-page SEO and local SEO optimization

Link-building strategies

Enhancing the user experience

Optimizing for conversion rates

Implementing dynamic tracking to measure site performance

And more…

Elements of eCommerce SEM Include:

Ad design and testing

Audience targeting

Audience segmentation

Retargeting campaigns

Cart abandonment campaigns

Budget optimization

And more...

What Businesses Can Do Right Now to Prepare

Next Level Marketing warns to avoid waiting until the last minute. There is no time like yesterday to begin planning and executing a strategy.

Ideas to Get Started on, and what to avoid:

Holiday deals

Holiday-specific product categories and landers

Repositioning content

Adding structured data

Increase customer service hours

Speak with hosting providers about elastic increases in resources

Shore up any errors or issues that may impact performance

And more…

About Next Level Marketing

Next Level Marketing is one of the nation's leading marketing firms, backed by an impressive resume of results for clients large and small. Having worked with businesses ranging from local mom and pop operations, to multinational Fortune 500 companies, Next Level Marketing is capable and ready to tackle any challenge this holiday season.

Those interested in learning more about NLM or in partnering with an award-winning digital marketing agency this season, are encouraged to reach out via their official website.

