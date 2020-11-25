Next Level Marketing Discusses the Importance of Having eCommerce SEO and SEM for the Holidays

·4 min read

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / The holidays are upon us, and with the traditional "shopping season" in full swing, eCommerce businesses are scrambling to button up last-minute deals and strategies to make this season a great one (despite the economic downturn).

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday shopping between November and December has traditionally represented 19% or more of the entire year's sales for many businesses. In light of COVID and a consumer shift from in-store to online shopping, this year is projected by some to be a challenging one for many eCommerce businesses caught off guard by the influx of online shoppers.

Research published on CNBC and others suggests that up to 44% of consumers plan on spending less this holiday season. According to Next Level Marketing, this makes partnering with a reputable marketing company that much more important for the 2020 holiday season.

Next Level Marketing Taps Into the Holiday Shopping Craze

The holiday season is, first and foremost, about family and being thankful. But beyond that, it is a time when shoppers splurge at the checkout. Next Level Marketing brings decades of experience to the table, having helped hundreds of clients, from budding startups to multinational corporations navigate the holiday season rush with stride.

For those looking to capitalize on the seasonal shopping bonanza, few channels produce as good of results as eCommerce SEM and eCommerce SEO. When used together, these two digital marketing strategies pack a 1-2 knockout punch, delivering scalable and reliable results with paid ads, while leveraging the power of organic (free) traffic that lasts well beyond the holiday rush.

eCommerce SEO and SEM

eCommerce SEO

eCommerce platforms pose unique challenges when it comes to search engine optimization. Complex code, hundreds or even thousands of SKUs, coupons, code structure, CMS limitations, and more all add to the difficulty of getting it done right.

Due to the complexity, and potential to do more harm than good, Next Level Marketing stresses the importance of partnering with a digital marketing agency that has a deep working knowledge of eCommerce platforms, and that knows how to best leverage its strengths while mitigating any weaknesses in order to get the most out of any strategies employed.

eCommerce SEM

Google search is a critical element in the buying cycle for virtually all goods and services, with more than 83% of all sales cycles having search as a key touchpoint in the buying decision process. Properly optimizing this channel before the peak season can set up a business for long-term success well beyond the holiday shopping months.

Elements of eCommerce SEO Include:

  • Keyword optimization

  • Site architecture structuring and restructuring

  • Product descriptions and headlines optimization

  • On-page SEO and local SEO optimization

  • Link-building strategies

  • Enhancing the user experience

  • Optimizing for conversion rates

  • Implementing dynamic tracking to measure site performance

  • And more…

Elements of eCommerce SEM Include:

  • Ad design and testing

  • Audience targeting

  • Audience segmentation

  • Retargeting campaigns

  • Cart abandonment campaigns

  • Budget optimization

  • And more...

What Businesses Can Do Right Now to Prepare

Next Level Marketing warns to avoid waiting until the last minute. There is no time like yesterday to begin planning and executing a strategy.

Ideas to Get Started on, and what to avoid:

  • Holiday deals

  • Holiday-specific product categories and landers

  • Repositioning content

  • Adding structured data

  • Increase customer service hours

  • Speak with hosting providers about elastic increases in resources

  • Shore up any errors or issues that may impact performance

  • And more…

About Next Level Marketing

Next Level Marketing is one of the nation's leading marketing firms, backed by an impressive resume of results for clients large and small. Having worked with businesses ranging from local mom and pop operations, to multinational Fortune 500 companies, Next Level Marketing is capable and ready to tackle any challenge this holiday season.

Those interested in learning more about NLM or in partnering with an award-winning digital marketing agency this season, are encouraged to reach out via their official website.

CONTACT:

Company Name: Next Level Marketing
Contact Person: Tomas Gallo
Email: tomas@nextlevelsem.com
Phone: (844) 740-5010
Address: 2125 Biscayne Blvd, Miami FL 33137
Website: www.nextlevelsem.com

SOURCE: Next Level Marketing



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618356/Next-Level-Marketing-Discusses-the-Importance-of-Having-eCommerce-SEO-and-SEM-for-the-Holidays

Latest Stories

  • Fauci warns of 'stunning number of deaths' from coronavirus

    The nation is entering “a very vulnerable period” that could see the number of coronavirus deaths rise rapidly, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in conversation with Yahoo News on Monday.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Biden's White House: 'Sipping unflavored almond milk' after guzzling vats of Tabasco for 4 years

    President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:> These Biden nominations and appointments are so delightfully boring> > — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 23, 2020Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news."More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender

  • Latest North Korean defector reported to be a gymnast who jumped border fence

    In the annals of great escapes, vaulting the barbed wire, heavily-surveilled fence that separates the mined no-man’s land between North and South Korea would surely feature strongly. According to the South Korean media this week, a defector who evaded security in one of the most dangerous border crossings of the world on November 3 was a former gymnast who managed to swing himself over the imposing barricades, reportedly without triggering key sensors. The authorities vowed to investigate why high-tech security systems did not work. “We will look into why the sensors did not ring and make sure they operate properly,” an official told Yonhap news agency. The man, reported to be wearing blue civilian clothes and in his twenties, later surrendered after a manhunt by the South Korean military units who discovered a breach of the fence. He was detained without incident just under a mile south of the fence and has asked for asylum.

  • China criticizes pope over comment on Uighur Muslim minority

    China criticized Pope Francis on Tuesday over a passage in his new book in which he mentions suffering by China’s Uighur Muslim minority group. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Francis’ remarks had “no factual basis at all.” “People of all ethnic groups enjoy the full rights of survival, development, and freedom of religious belief," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

  • Senior leader of India's Congress party dies of coronavirus complications

    A senior leader of India's Congress party died of coronavirus related complications on Wednesday, his family said, a second veteran from the opposition group to fall victim to the virus in recent days, as total cases in the country touched the 9.2 million mark. Ahmed Patel, a lawmaker who was party treasurer and was seen as close to the Gandhi family that leads the party, was detected with COVID-19 a month ago and died of multi-organ failure, his family said in a statement. "I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend," Congress president Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.

  • CEOs at chains like McDonald's and Waffle House stop fighting a $15 minimum wage — but say it could mean higher menu prices for customers

    For years, chains have been battling against a federal minimum wage hike. Now, in 2020, some are giving up the fight.

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Cuomo Defends Trump against ‘Unprofessional’ and ‘Really Biased’ Media

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo criticized media treatment of President Trump, in a Monday interview on the Albany-based WAMC.Cuomo's remarks came after he had his own testy exchange with Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind at his own press conference the same day. After Vielkind pressed him on whether New York City schools were about to shut down, Cuomo yelled at Vielkind that he was "confused" regarding the issue.However, during the subsequent interview with WAMC's Alan Chartock, Cuomo said reporters had adopted a "nastier tone" and "disrespect that never existed" toward politicians."The way they question President Trump at some of these press conferences is just—I’ve never heard that tone with the president," Cuomo said. "There are reporters who just are unprofessional, don’t know the facts and ask really biased questions….You want to say ‘well I don’t like the president and I disrespect him,’ I know but it’s still the office of the president."The relationship between Trump and reporters has itself been the subject of intense media coverage. Reporters and the president have sparred since the 2016 presidential campaign began, with Trump labelling various media outlets "fake news."Cuomo's own coronavirus press briefings were widely covered in March when the pandemic slammed New York City and its surrounding environs. The governor also regularly appeared for interviews with his brother Chris, an anchor at CNN.

  • Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads

    In a clever new ad, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock found a new way to drop the mic.Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff election. In a new ad he tweeted out Tuesday, Warnock is shown taking his dog on a walk. In an earlier campaign ad, Warnock predicted there would be lots of false claims leveled against him, and "that's exactly what happened," he said. "You would think that Kelly Loeffler might have something good to say about herself, if she really wants to represent Georgia."Instead, Warnock continued, "she's trying to scare people by taking things I've said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor." By this point, Warnock and his pup were at the end of their walk, and he was holding a bag of dog feces. As he dropped the bag in a trash can, Warnock said, "I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are -- don't you?" His dog barked in agreement -- and then approved the message. Watch the ad below. > I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler's ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63> > -- Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender

  • 55-year sentence affirmed for 15-year-old MS-13 gang killer

    An appeals court affirmed a 55-year prison term Tuesday for a member of the MS-13 gang who organized the killings of four teenagers in a Long Island park when he was 15 — but it also expressed regret that the end of parole for federal prisoners means he won't have incentive to reform. A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the prosecution of Josue Portillo, now 19, is a “classic illustration of the unfortunate consequences” of a decision by Congress that eliminated parole for federal prisoners sentenced in or after 1987.

  • Metal monolith discovered deep in Utah desert leaves officials baffled

    A metal monolith has been found in the heart of Utah's red rock country by a state employee who was carrying out a count of bighorn sheep. The shiny structure was spotted by a biologist while conducting an aerial survey of southern Utah as part of a programme to double the number of sheep in the area. Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, was dumbfounded. “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying," he told the local tv news channel, KSLTV. “I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet high,” he added. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.” How the monolith got there remains a mystery. According to Mr Hutchings it was not just dropped in place, but firmly planted into the ground. He speculated the piece was a work of art deposited in the middle of nowhere by what he described as a "new wave" artist - perhaps inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey".

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Former Republican House speaker Paul Ryan tells Trump to concede and stop ‘undermining democracy’

    ‘The election is over,’ says latest Republican to break ranks with president

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant

    Authorities filed additional charges Monday against a 23-year-old man in a shooting at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were killed and two others were wounded. The two employees who were hospitalized are Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25.

  • Greek-operated tanker hit by mine at Saudi terminal

    A Greek-operated tanker was damaged by a mine at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border, damaging its hull, British maritime security company Ambrey said on Wednesday. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) separately said it was aware a vessel had experienced an explosion at Shuqaiq in Saudi Arabia while operating at an oil-fired power plant there. The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Russia is offering its experimental COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, but Putin won't take it until it's formally approved

    Russia granted "Sputnik V" emergency-use authorization in August and has been giving it to frontline workers, and even President Putin's daughter.

  • Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy

    Despite his tweets and frequent fundraising emails, President Trump knows "the battle is effectively over" and he's already moved on to asking allies "how he can stay relevant in the media and in the Republican Party and how he can earn money" next year and beyond, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing Trump advisers. "Privately, even the few advisers to the president who had argued he still had a shot over the last week now largely concede he has no path to victory."Trump's lawyers, led by Rudy Giuliani, are expected to keep up the appearance of a legal fight until the Electoral College votes Dec. 14, the Journal reports. "While there are just a handful of people left urging the president to keep up the legal fight — among them, Mr. Giuliani — there are equally few people telling him to end it." One official explained, "Everybody's trying to straddle the fence and avoid him flipping out." They have other reasons to give Trump a wide berth, the Journal adds:> In a West Wing where advisers have often loitered near the Oval Office in the hopes of being asked inside, there has been noticeably less angling among aides to get an audience with the president in recent weeks, administration officials said. Aides have said privately they are concerned that the president might ask them for something that would draw them into the legal battle. [The Wall Street Journal]"Usually everybody's looking for an opportunity to go in. Now it's the opposite," said an administration official. "You never know where there's going to be this moment where he's like, well why don't you do X-Y-Z crazy thing." Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Obama the pretender Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel link Trump's turkey pardon, odd Randy Quaid retweets, Giuliani

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady