"Next it’ll be birth control": Hillary Clinton warns of what Alabama's IVF ruling could impact

Responding to the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law, Hillary Clinton is warning of what "extreme right" lawmakers will clamp down on next.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the former first lady and secretary of state shared an article on the subject from the feminist website Jezebel, along with her prediction of what women can expect to fear down the line, writing, "They came for abortion first. Now it’s IVF and next it’ll be birth control. The extreme right won’t stop trying to exert government control over our most sacred personal decisions until we codify reproductive freedom as a human right."

In the article that Clinton shared, journalist Kylie Cheung highlights that "the decision to suspend IVF services offers an ominous glimpse at the impacts that legal recognition of fetal and embryonic personhood will have on health care," and in a statement echoing the writer's views, as well as Clinton's, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra worries of the “heart-wrenching consequences for women & their families.”

“I’ve long made clear that overturning Roe was just the beginning of the attacks on women’s health, privacy, & autonomy — and that’s exactly what we continue to see,” Becerra said.