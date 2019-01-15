A month's worth of rain could hit the Los Angeles area over 2 days, AccuWeather forecasts

Following one round of rain and mountain snow on Tuesday, an even larger storm system will further raise the risk of flooding, mudslides and avalanches through Thursday.

Los Angeles received over 1.75 inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday, and San Diego picked up just over 0.55 of an inch of rain. On Wednesday, they received two-thirds of an inch and 0.11 inches, respectively.

AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting that the Los Angeles basin could receive 2-4 more inches of rain Wednesday night through Thursday night. This would bring the rainfall total for the week to 5 or more inches. The average rainfall for downtown L.A. during the entire month of January is 3.12 inches. That amount was surpassed on Jan. 16.

Areas north of L.A. could get 4 to 8 inches of rain, while less populated areas around Paradise - hard hit by the wildfires - could receive more than 8 inches of rain.



#Encino; Debris flow into a home causing significant damage. 14 additional homes under evacuation warning. Fortunately, no injury. Continual assessment of hillside taking place due to increased #LARain expected. #LAFD #LADBS #LAPD pic.twitter.com/9pIi1NH0Wt — Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) January 15, 2019

"San Diego will likely receive between 1 and 3 inches of rain by week's end," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson. "The city averages 1.98 inches for the entire month of January."

"Burn-scar areas will be most susceptible to devastating debris flows, and residents living in these areas should heed all evacuation orders by officials. Flooding and mudslides may not be limited to these communities," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski said.



Static Mudflow Malibu AP Jan. 14 More

Central and Northern California will face major impacts from the last storm of the week as well with 1-4 inches of rain likely around the San Francisco Bay Area.

"That storm has the potential to drop several more inches of rain in the foothills east of the Sacramento Valley," Thompson said. "That includes the area devastated by the Camp Fire, which will enhance the risk for flooding and mudslides."

In addition, wind gusts of 40-60 mph will continue to batter the Sacramento Valley and coastal areas from Santa Barbara to the Monterrey Peninsula and Northern California.



static CA 1/17 More