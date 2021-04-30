Next major war will be 'very different,' - U.S. defense secretary

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was set to say on Friday in his first significant policy speech.

Austin, according to advance excerpts of the speech, was to call for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to "understand faster, decide faster, and act faster."

"The way we'll fight the next major war is going to look very different from the way we fought the last ones," Austin will say during a trip to the Hawaii-based U.S. Pacific Command, according to excerpts from his speech provided to Reuters.

The excerpts did not mention rivals like China or Russia. They came as the United States starts an unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan on orders from President Joe Biden aimed at ending America's longest war and resetting Pentagon priorities.

Critics say withdrawing from Afghanistan will not end that country's internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism or make experience from 20 years of counter-insurgency warfare irrelevant, as militant organizations like Islamic State spread around the world.

Austin acknowledges that he has spent "most of the past two decades executing the last of the old wars," learning lessons he will not forget.

His remarks did not appear to prescribe specific actions, or predict any specific conflict. He instead appeared to outline broad, somewhat vague goals to drive the Pentagon under the Biden administration.

"We can't predict the future," Austin will say. "So what we need is the right mix of technology, operational concepts, and capabilities - all woven together in a networked way that is so credible, flexible, and formidable that it will give any adversary pause."

Preventing a conflict would mean creating "advantages for us and dilemmas for them," Austin will say.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon preparing for Taliban attacks during US withdrawal

    The Pentagon is preparing for possible Taliban attacks on U.S. and coalition forces as they withdraw from Afghanistan, a prospect that complicates the outlook for winding down America's longest war. May 1 was the date all U.S. and other foreign forces were to have departed Afghanistan under a February 2020 deal between the Taliban and the Trump administration. As part of that agreement, the Taliban halted attacks on U.S. troops, and none has been killed since then.

  • U.S. says China has fallen short on 'Phase 1' intellectual property commitments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has fallen short on its commitments to protect American intellectual property in the 'Phase 1' U.S.-China trade deal signed last year, the Biden administration's trade office said on Friday. The U.S. Trade Representative's "Special 301" report https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/reports/2021/2021%20Special%20301%20Report%20(final).pdf on intellectual property said that China had made amended its Patent Law, Copyright Law and Criminal Law last year and published several draft regulatory measures on IP. "However, these steps toward reform require effective implementation and fall short of the full range of fundamental changes needed to improve the IP landscape in China," USTR said.

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.

  • Joe Biden forges new path on North Korea crisis in wake of Trump failure

    President Joe Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Friday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One that U.S. officials had completed a months-long review of North Korean policy. Complete denuclearization of North Korea remains the goal, she said, but she noted that the past four presidents had been unable to get Pyongyang to forswear nuclear weapons. The Biden policy attempts to strike a middle ground between the policy pursued by Biden's most recent predecessors. Republican Donald Trump had held three summit meetings with Kim but achieved no breakthrough other than a pause in nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests that has lasted since 2017.

  • With Afghanistan Drawdown Underway, Pentagon Prepares for Attacks From Taliban

    “We have to assume that this drawdown will be opposed,” a Pentagon spokesman said

  • Beijing's campaign to rein in Tesla has begun, now experts say it has a limited time to sell cars before it gets canceled

    It's clear from state media that Beijing is trying to slow Tesla's growth to boost domestic rivals. Too bad Tesla desperately needs China's market.

  • Hong Kong passes immigration law with 'exit ban' powers raising fears for activists and journalists

    Hong Kong has passed a new immigration law that allows city authorities to bar people from entering or leaving the global business hub, raising concerns that Chinese mainland-style “exit bans” could be used against activists. Diplomats, rights groups and lawyers have warned that the way the law is worded will give sweeping powers to the city’s immigration chief, who will not need to seek a court order to block people from boarding flights to and from Hong Kong. City authorities have rejected those concerns, saying the legislation aims to screen illegal immigrants given a backlog of asylum requests and will not infringe on free movement. Officials have also said the ban will only apply to flights heading to Hong Kong. But government assurances are largely falling flat in Hong Kong where many say the special territory’s unique way of life has disappeared as the ruling Chinese Communist Party tightens its grip. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong last year which criminalises vaguely defined crimes of subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion, punishable by up to life imprisonment. Authorities continue to defend the law as necessary to restore stability in the city, where mass pro-democracy protests lasted for months in 2019. But in the ten months since the national security law came into effect, prominent activists, lawyers, journalists and businesspeople have been arrested and detained.

  • Watch the Original 'Mighty Ducks' Squad's Sweet Reunion on Disney Plus' 'Game Changers' (Exclusive)

    Elden Henson, Matt Doherty, Vinny La Russo, Marguerite Moreau, Garret Henson and Justin Wong reunite on the April 30 episode.

  • At funeral of Black teen shot by Ohio police in melee, eulogies, appeals for unity

    The funeral for a Black teenager shot by police as she wielded a knife during a melee in Columbus, Ohio, last week drew family, friends and elected officials on Friday who delivered eulogies, appeals for unity and calls for an overhaul of policing. In her final moments, captured on widely seen police videos, Ma'Khia Bryant could be seen lunging at two people with a knife as officers arrived at a chaotic scene in which several people were fighting in front of her foster home. "She enjoyed sharing her opinions," her cousin, Don Bryant, said from a pulpit above her casket.

  • North Texas man pleads guilty to selling counterfeit THC vape pens from China

    “Given the alarming incidence of lung injuries stemming from unregulated THC vapes, we knew we could not allow any more of these devices onto our streets.”

  • Italy hits daily vaccination target despite slow deliveries

    Italy has hit its target of administering 500,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in a single day, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday. Officials had originally hoped to pass it mid-month but had to push this back mainly because of supply delays and persisting doubts over shots produced by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. "Vaccines are the real way out of these very difficult months," Speranza wrote on Twitter.

  • 20 Best Countries to Live Considering Climate Change

    In this article we will take a look at the 20 best countries to live considering climate change. You can skip our detailed analysis of the threats posed by climate change and go directly to the 5 Best Countries to Live Considering Climate Change. Climate change is posing existential threats to the world. It has […]

  • Secretary of State Blinken to visit Ukraine in wake of massive Russian military buildup

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kyiv on May 5-6 to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "reaffirm unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," the State Department announced Friday.Why it matters: Blinken will be the most senior-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine during the Biden administration. The trip comes in the aftermath of massive Russia military exercises near the Ukrainian border, and could precede a summit this summer between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Russia said it was partially ending its large military build up near Ukraine's eastern border last week and withdrew troops, though it will leave armored vehicles there until the fall, according to the New York Times.Ukrainian troops are still battling Russian-backed separatist groups in eastern Ukraine, and Russian troops continue to illegally occupy Crimea.Tensions between the U.S. and Russia are running high, with both countries expelling diplomats and imposing sanctions in recent weeks after the U.S. accused Russia of an array of destabilizing cyber activities.What they're saying: Secretary Blinken will "encourage continued progress on Ukraine’s institutional reform agenda, particularly anti-corruption action, which is key to securing Ukraine’s democratic institutions, economic prosperity, and Euro-Atlantic future," the State Department said.The big picture: Blinken's Ukrainian trip will come after he attends the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in London on May 3-5. President Biden will meet with G7, NATO and EU allies in England and Brussels in June as part of his first overseas trip.Go deeper ... Scoop: Leaked Ukraine memo reveals scope of Russia's aggressionMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • GOP Rep. Liz Cheney responds to criticism over fist bumping Biden: 'We're not sworn enemies'

    Cheney, who has been highly critical of Biden's policies, defended the friendly greeting at his address to Congress: "We're Americans."

  • 'Apocalyptic' second wave of COVID-19 in India leaves families hunting for oxygen

    In India, families of COVID-19 patients gasping for breath are searching frantically for oxygen as crematoriums burn bodies through the night.

  • Peru presidential front-runner Castillo rushed to clinic, suspends campaigning

    Peruvian front-running left-wing presidential candidate Pedro Castillo was rushed to a clinic in Lima on Thursday for "respiratory" illness, forcing him to suspend campaigning, the candidate's party said on social media. Castillo, a 51-year-old primary school teacher set to face right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori in a runoff in early June, fell ill shortly after arriving in the capital following several days of campaigning in northern Peru. Castillo's political party, Peru Libre, announced the situation on Twitter but did not immediately provide further details.

  • Counting the costs of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan

    America’s longest war, the two-decade-long conflict in Afghanistan that started in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, killed tens of thousands of people, dogged four U.S. presidents and ultimately proved unwinnable despite its staggering cost in blood and treasure. This final chapter, with President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, has prompted a reckoning over the war’s lost lives and colossal expenditure. Here’s a look at the spiraling cost of America’s campaign — the bloodshed, wasted funds and future consequences for the war-battered nation teetering on the brink of chaos.

  • France Plans to Welcome American Tourists Starting June 9

    France travel may be in the cards soon.

  • Alexei Navalny appears in court as anti-corruption network is forced to shutter

    Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared at a court hearing via video link for the first time since ending his hunger strike, as a top ally announced Navalny's anti-corruption network would be forced to dissolve amid an effort by Russian prosecutors to label it as "extremist."Why it matters: The Kremlin's crackdown on the country's most prominent Putin critic is intensifying.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: "I was taken to a bathhouse yesterday ... there was a mirror there. I looked at myself — I am just a horrible skeleton," Navalny said in court, one week after ending a hunger strike that he launched to protest a lack of medical treatment by prison authorities. The appeal hearing was related to a defamation sentence he received in January for allegedly insulting a World War II veteran. Navalny is currently jailed for violating his parole while recovering in Germany from an assassination attempt, and has condemned both cases as politically motivated.A gaunt-looking Navalny continued to crack jokes in court, as he is known to do, and asked to see his wife, Yulia. "I haven’t weighed this much since the seventh grade," he told her.Turning his attention to the judge, Navalny accused the Kremlin of turning "Russians into slaves" and called President Vladimir Putin a "naked king," before having his appeal summarily rejected, according to The Guardian.The big picture: Hours earlier, a top official with Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation announced that its regional offices would be dismantled, after a petition by prosecutors to label the network as "extremist" raised the possibility of terrorism charges against its members.Amnesty International has said that an extremist designation for Navalny's political and anti-corruption groups would represent "one of the most serious blows for the rights to freedom of expression and association in Russia’s post-Soviet history.”“The networks of Navalny’s headquarters doesn’t exist anymore, but there are dozens of strong and tough regional politicians, thousands of his supporters, there are strong and independent political organizations which will work on investigations and elections, public campaigns and rallies. You will help them, and they will succeed,” Navalny ally Leonid Volkov wrote on Telegram, per AP.Meanwhile, state media reported that a new criminal case had been opened against Navalny, Volkov, and Anti-Corruption Foundation director Ivan Zhdanov in connection with the extremist designation.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • China launches Tianhe module of new space station

    Officials in China launched the core element of a new permanent space station into orbit on a Long March-5B Y2 rocket from Wenchang in Hainan Province, Thursday, per the BBC.Why it matters: The launch from Wenchang Space Launch Center marks a significant step in the space program drive of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, seen as a rival to the U.S. in space.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChina's government is excluded from the International Space Station program — the only space station in orbit.Of note: The module, called Tianhe, or Harmony of the Heavens, is the first component launched.Scientists in China had made use of two smaller test stations in orbit that hosted crew before moving on to this more complex design, Axios' Miriam Kramer notes.What to watch: The goal is to have the Chinese Space Station operational by the end of next year, Space.com reports.Flashback: The big picture on China's space station that fell out of the skyMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free