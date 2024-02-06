Next Meet Your Legislators session moved to new date, different location

EVANSVILLE — The second Meet Your Legislators session has been rescheduled to later this month.

Originally set for Saturday, the next session will now be from 9:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Evansville Public Library Red Bank Branch in its Howard Room.

The March session is still set for March 10 at Central Library's Browning Room.

The sessions provide an opportunity to voice questions or concerns to their local Indiana state legislators in face-to-face meetings.

The events are sponsored by AARP Indiana, the Evansville Teachers Association, the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library, the League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana, NAACP Evansville Chapter, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 136, Teamsters Local 215, United Neighborhoods of Evansville and Valley Watch.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: When is the next Meet Your Legislators event in Evansville?