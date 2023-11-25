When is the next Mega Millions drawing? Jackpot now $308M

There's still time to buy a ticket for the next Mega Millions drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth an estimated $308 million, with a cash option of $142.1 million.

A ticketholder in New Jersey won the lottery's Match 5 game Tuesday, earning a prize of $1 million.

Want to try your luck? Here's how to play Mega Millions and what to know about the next drawing.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What is the Mega Millions jackpot?

The current jackpot is estimated to be $308 million with a cash option of $142.1 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing is Friday, Nov. 24.

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Winning Mega Millions numbers: 11/21/23

The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were 17, 22, 25, 30 and 38. The Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier was 4X.

How to play the Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play.

There are nine ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five different numbers from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one number from the gold balls numbered 1-25.

5 + 1 = Jackpot.

5 + 0 = $1 million.

4 + 1 = $10,000.

4 + 0 = $500.

3 + 1 = $200.

3 + 0 = $10.

2 + 1= $10.

1 + 1 = $4.

0 + 1 = $2.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

You can pick your lucky numbers or select Easy Pick or Quick Pick and have the numbers auto-drawn. If you can't decide, the Mega Millions website has a random number generator.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes from two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play.

Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X," and one with "5X."

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

You can play Mega Millions in 47 localities: 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To find locations, search the Mega Millions website.

In Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, you can buy a Mega Millions ticket at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets until 10:45 p.m. on drawing night.

In Kentucky, residents can also purchase tickets online at kylottery.com.

In Ohio, residents can use the Lottery Card available in Kroger, Buehler's Fresh Foods and Giant Eagle stores. It allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones and get notified and paid electronically if they win.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 303 million, and the odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 12.6 million.

The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When is the next Mega Millions drawing? Jackpot now $308M