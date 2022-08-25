The next Oklahoma death row inmates scheduled for execution

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set 25 execution dates for convicted murderers who have exhausted appeals of their convictions and sentences.

James Coddington, who beat a friend to death with a claw hammer in 1997, was the first. He was executed Thursday morning.

Oklahoma's executions are carried out at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Scheduled for execution are:

∎ Richard Fairchild on Nov. 17 for fatally beating his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in Del City in 1993. He is 62.∎ Richard Glossip on Dec. 8 for the 1997 beating death of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese. He is 59. A motel maintenance man confessed, saying Glossip offered to pay him $10,000 to do it to keep from being fired. Glossip's execution initially was scheduled for Sept. 22, but Gov. Kevin Stitt granted a 60-day stay as Glossip seeks a new appellate court hearing.∎ John Hanson on Dec. 15 for fatally shooting a woman in 1999 after kidnapping her from a Tulsa mall during a carjacking. He is 58.∎ Benjamin Cole on Oct. 20 for killing his infant daughter in 2002 in Claremore because she wouldn't stop crying. He is 57.∎ Scott Eizember on Jan. 12, 2023, for bludgeoning an elderly man to death in 2003 after breaking into the victim's home in Depew to spy on an ex-girlfriend. He is 61.∎ Jemaine Cannon on March 9, 2023, for fatally stabbing his girlfriend at her Tulsa apartment in 1995 after escaping from a state Corrections Department work center. He is 50.∎ Anthony Castillo Sanchez on April 6, 2023, for murdering University of Oklahoma ballerina Juli Busken in Norman in 1996 after raping her. He is 43.∎ Phillip Hancock on May 4, 2023 for fatally shooting two men in Oklahoma City in 2001. He is 58.∎ James Ryder on June 1, 2023, for bludgeoning a 70-year-old woman to death in 1999 at her Pittsburg County home over a property dispute. He is 60.∎ Michael Dewayne Smith on July 6, 2023, for two fatal shootings in Oklahoma City in 2002. He is 40.∎ Wade Lay on Aug. 3, 2023, for fatally shooting a Tulsa bank guard during an attempted robbery in 2004. He is 61. His execution will be called off if a jury in May finds him mentally incompetent.∎ Richard Rojem on Oct. 5, 2023, for murdering a 7-year-old girl in 1984 after kidnapping her from an Elk City apartment and raping her. He is 64.∎ Emmanuel Littlejohn on Nov. 2, 2023, for fatally shooting an Oklahoma City convenience store owner during a robbery in 1992. He is 50.∎ Kevin Underwood on Dec. 7, 2023, for killing a 10-year-old Purcell girl in 2006 because of his cannibalistic fantasies. He is 42.∎ Wendell Grissom on Jan. 11, 2024, for a 2005 fatal shooting at a rural Blaine County home during a burglary. He is 53.∎ Tremane Wood on Feb. 8, 2024, for fatally stabbing a migrant farm worker from Montana during a robbery at an Oklahoma City motel on Jan. 1, 2002. He is 42.∎ Kendrick Simpson on March 7, 2024, for killing two men in a drive-by shooting in 2006 in Oklahoma City after a confrontation at a nightclub. He is 41.∎ Raymond Johnson on May 2, 2024, for killing his girlfriend and their infant daughter in 2007 in Tulsa. He is 48.∎ Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez on June 6, 2024, for fatally shooting his wife in 2003 in Oklahoma City. He is 66.∎ James Pavatt on July 11, 2024, for the 2001 fatal shooting of his lover's estranged husband in Oklahoma City. He is 68. The girlfriend, Brenda Andrew, also was sentenced to death for her role in the murder.∎ Clarance Goode Jr. on Aug. 8, 2024, for a triple murder in Owasso in 2005. One victim was a 10-year-old girl. He is 46.∎ Ronson Kyle Bush on Sept. 5, 2024, for fatally shooting a friend in 2008 in Grady County. He is 45.∎ Alfred Brian Mitchell on Oct. 3, 2024, for bludgeoning to death a counselor at an Oklahoma City recreation center in 1991. He is 49.∎ Marlon Harmon on Dec. 5, 2024, for killing an Oklahoma City convenience store owner in 2004 during a robbery. He is 41.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Who are the next Oklahoma inmates scheduled for execution?