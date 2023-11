It's a warm feeling stepping into Next One Up's new 14,000-square-foot facility, where young men fill the room playing games, laughing and talking. It's a refuge for Baltimore's boys, a place that feels like home to students like Jeremiah Carter. Since 2009, Next One Up has served as a refuge for young men, empowering them academically, socially and athletically, but they've never had a space to call their own, until now.

