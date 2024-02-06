Next PennWest president: Trustees approve committee to search for a new university leader

EDINBORO — Pennsylvania Western University is starting its search for a new president.

University trustees on Monday approved a committee to lead the search for a president to succeed Lorraine Bernotsky, who has served as interim PennWest president for the past year. Bernotsky will begin duties as West Chester University president July 1.

The 25-member presidential search committee is larger than standard Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education search committees. That's because university trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni and unions each appointed three members to the committee to represent the university's Edinboro, Clarion and California campuses.

The former Edinboro, Clarion and California universities were consolidated as Pennsylvania Western University in July 2022.

"A waiver from the office of the (PASSHE) chancellor allows us to make our search committee broader to reach the three campuses and to ensure that all voices are heard and considered," PennWest Council of Trustees Chairwoman Kathy Pape said. Pape is one of five trustees representing the Edinboro campus on the 15-member Council of Trustees.

"We're really going down a path that nobody's gone before," said search committee Chairman Larry Maggi, who represents the California campus on the PennWest Council of Trustees. "This is something new, something different — picking a president for three (campuses) and constituencies."

The search committee will work with consultants from Florida-based Greenwood Asher & Associates to screen applicants and submit the names of two finalists to the PASSHE Board of Governors and Chancellor Dan Greenstein. The Board of Governors will appoint the new president.

There is no timeline yet for the search.

Representing the Edinboro campus on the presidential search committee are: Lee Williams, appointed by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties; Dan Bennett, appointed by the Faculty Senate; Paul Bliss, appointed by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; Hope Nation, appointed by the Edinboro Black Student Union Association; Jaime Russell, appointed by the Edinboro Alumni Association; and Danny Jones, trustee, and Philomena Gill, director of academic and student success, appointed by the Council of Trustees.

Representing PASSHE on the committee are Cynthia Shapira, chairwoman of the Board of Governors; Deputy Chancellor Randy Goin; and Slippery Rock University President Karen Riley.

