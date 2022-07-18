Next phase of Nikolas Cruz trial to begin this week: What to know ahead of opening statements

Local journalism like this needs your support. Consider subscribing to your local newspaper. See our current offers.

FORT LAUDERDALE — It took seven minutes for Nikolas Cruz to kill 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It'll take at least four months to know whether he'll die because of it.

Beginning this week, a 12-person jury and a Broward County judge will set out to decide the fate of the 23-year-old gunman, who pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of premeditated first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Cruz’s mental health likely will be at the center of the trial.

Testimony from more than 1,000 potential witnesses is expected to push the proceedings into late October. Cruz's team of Broward County public defenders tried to avoid a trial altogether last year by offering his guilty plea in exchange for a life sentence, but the state's lead prosecutor chose to pursue the death penalty, anyway.

Jurors will weigh back-to-back testimony rehashing America's deadliest high school shooting before they can recommend whether Cruz, who lived near Lantana in the weeks before the Parkland attack, deserves to live or die.

Should they recommend execution, the decision must be unanimous. If even one juror votes otherwise, Cruz will receive a mandatory life sentence without a chance of parole.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who will preside over the trial, will then make the final call on the death sentence.

Capital punishment is legal in Florida. Since 1976, the state has executed 99 convicted murderers, according to The Marshall Project. As of Friday, July 15, 306 people await execution.

A slew of legal complications and controversies has delayed the trial for months, including last-minute motions by the defense to withhold certain graphic evidence from jurors. But the last of the pre-trial hearings ended Wednesday, ushering in the final stage of a penalty trial slated to begin months ago.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday, despite a push by Cruz's defense team to delay the trial in light of recent mass shootings, which they argued could bias the jury.

The proceedings will take place each weekday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 17150 of the Broward County Judicial Complex in Fort Lauderdale.

Court TV is scheduled to provide gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial, and the court has issued more than 200 media credentials to reporters intent on covering it — some from as far away as Beijing and Paris, said Meredith Bush, a spokesperson for the court.

Cruz's trial will be among the biggest in Broward County history. It occupies the courthouse's largest courtroom, which is located on the 17th floor and can seat 265 people. Seats are available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, Bush said.

She added that the trial will not be hosted over Zoom, though a private livestream may be available for victims' families.

What to expect from prosecutors and defense in the Nikolas Cruz trial

Cruz avoided a criminal trial when he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in October, delaying the release of prosecutors' evidence against him. The bulk of it is expected to come to light now, including about 450 photos and videos depicting the gory aftermath of the 2018 Valentine's Day shooting in Parkland, just southwest of Boca Raton.

One photo, according to a motion by Cruz's defense team, shows two victims lying side by side in a large pool of blood, their eyes open and mouths agape. Others show teens in body bags, or splayed naked across metal tables in medical examiners' offices. To say their bodies have been "torn apart by rifle fire" would not be an exaggeration, the defense wrote.

Cruz's defense team motioned to suppress all 450 images, which they argued serve only to shock and overwhelm the jurors. But Scherer declined the motion this month, promising instead to decide on a case-by-case basis which images to permit in court. She also ruled that no graphic material will appear on TV monitors in the courtroom, so as to prevent leaks to the public.

Scherer was expected to decide Wednesday whether an analysis of Cruz's online behavior is relevant to jurors. Prosecutors say it reveals obsessions with swastikas, racial slurs, animal abuse, mass killings and child pornography.

The issue remains unresolved, as the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that a key witness wasn’t available for Wednesday's hearing.

The names of witnesses anticipated to testify are not published in advance, although Cruz's defense has said it plans to call upon experts to shed light on his mental health and troubles with socializing.

To save Cruz's life, his attorneys must demonstrate that Cruz was motivated by a severe mental or emotional disturbance, known in death penalty cases as mitigating factors.

Jurors can recommend execution only if aggravating factors outnumber mitigating ones. The cruel or premeditated nature of a crime can count as an aggravating factor, as can the existence of a previous felony conviction. Cruz pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony in 2021 for assaulting a prison guard at the Broward County Jail nine months after the Parkland shooting.

Seven men and five women make up the jury. They include two bank executives, two tech workers, a probation officer, a human resources officer, a Walmart employee, a librarian, a medical claims adjuster, a legal assistant, an immigration officer and a retired insurance executive.

While they will recommend whether Cruz be executed, it's up to judge Scherer to issue the final decision. The 45-year-old, a former Broward County prosecutor, has been the subject of scrutiny since she was assigned to Cruz's trial in 2018.

Cruz's defense team motioned for the judge to remove herself from the case in June after she denied a motion to delay the trial until a member of Cruz's defense team, who was sick with COVID-19, could return to court. Scherer denied the motion to recuse herself.

The state's lead prosecutor, Michael Satz, served as the Broward County State Attorney from 1976 until 2021, but stepped down to focus on prosecuting Cruz. The public defenders also motioned to disqualify Satz because he refused to reconsider seeking the death penalty, though that was unsuccessful, too.

Melisa McNeill, who was appointed as chief assistant public defender to the Broward County Major Crimes Division in 2018, is Cruz's lead public defender. She persuaded the judge to forbid prosecutors and their witnesses from calling Cruz an "animal" or "that thing," though Scherer deemed the words "killer" and "murderer" permissible.

McNeill has helped spare the lives of convicted killers over her 21-year legal career by urging them to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty. Among those was Fidel Lopez, who eviscerated his girlfriend for saying her ex-husband's name during sex.

Satz and McNeill will offer opening statements Monday.

Survivors of the shooting and family members of those killed also are expected to take the stand. Many, like Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter died at Stoneman Douglas, have become outspoken advocates of gun reform in the years since their children's deaths.

Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, would have turned 19 on July 13.

