NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider upped their holding by 8.6% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of NEXT plc's (LON:NXT ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

NEXT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Michael Roney made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£275k worth of shares at a price of UK£78.50 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£59.48). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Michael Roney was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does NEXT Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that NEXT insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about UK£87m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NEXT Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded NEXT shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in NEXT and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - NEXT has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

