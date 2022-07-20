Is NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Trading At A 49% Discount?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£560.0m UK£621.7m UK£637.7m UK£702.6m UK£700.8m UK£701.6m UK£704.1m UK£707.8m UK£712.4m UK£717.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x9 Analyst x8 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.11% Est @ 0.36% Est @ 0.53% Est @ 0.65% Est @ 0.73% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 5.0% UK£533 UK£564 UK£551 UK£578 UK£548 UK£523 UK£500 UK£478 UK£458 UK£440

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£5.2b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£718m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (5.0%– 0.9%) = UK£18b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£18b÷ ( 1 + 5.0%)10= UK£11b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£16b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£65.7, the company appears quite good value at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at NEXT as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.846. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For NEXT, there are three important items you should explore:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for NEXT (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for NXT's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

