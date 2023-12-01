Who will be the next port commissioner? Here are the applicants
The Corpus Christi City Council may make its choice Tuesday on who will fill one seat of the three on the commission representing the city on the Port of Corpus Christi Authority.
The panel is considered to be among the most prominent and consequential boards in the region.
The position is currently held by Rajan Ahuja, president of SV Energy LLC and CEO of Texegy LLC. He was appointed in February 2021, and is seeking a second term, according to council documents.
Port commissioners are expected to help guide the agency’s policies and budget.
Most recently, the board has been among the most influential decisionmakers on desalination development, a controversial proposition that has led to high-profile discussions – as well as disputes – between other governmental entities and surrounding communities.
The upcoming appointment will be the first time city officials will make a decision on an open position since the departure of former CEO Sean Strawbridge in May.
Kent Britton, who formerly served as the port’s chief financial officer, has since been hired for the role.
The seven-member commission comprises three people representing Nueces County, three people representing the city of Corpus Christi and one person representing San Patricio County.
The city of Corpus Christi’s two other representatives are Gabe Guerra, CEO and president of Kleberg Bank, and David Engel, consultant.
Port commissioners do not earn pay for their service on the board. Terms are for three years, with a maximum of four terms.
Including Ahuja, there are 15 applicants seeking appointment by the City Council.
As listed in self-reported applications and resumes, they are:
Rajan Ahuja
Occupation: President and chief operating officer of SV Energy Co. LLC; CEO of Texegy LLC
Current board and committees: Seeking reappointment to the port commission for a second term.
Isabel Araiza
Occupation: Assistant professor of sociology at Del Mar College
Bart Braselton
Occupation: Vice president, Braselton Development
Rachel Caballero
Occupation: Self-employed, owner
Teresa A. Carrillo
Occupation: Research specialist at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Center for Coastal Studies
Steve Garza
Occupation: Aircraft electronics mechanic at Corpus Christi Army Depot
Janie Gifford
Occupation: Recruiter for Coastal Bend Employment LLC
Kristen Heslip
Occupation: Dispatcher at Refinery Terminal Fire Company
Diane LaRue
Occupation: Retired; independent manager of doTerra
Frank L. McNiff Jr.
Occupation: Self-employed, retired maritime attorney
John A. Michael
Occupation: Senior vice president, Hanson Professional Services
Eloy H. Salazar
Occupation: Self-employed, owner
Kristin W. Schmidt
Occupation: Chief of development, Ellison Helmsman Inc.
Lamont C. Taylor
Occupation: CEO of L.C. Taylor & Associates
Elgin Wade Williams
Occupation: Owner, D2 Engineering LLC
