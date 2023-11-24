Next Powerball drawing is for $340M. Here's what to know

There's still time to get your tickets for the growing Powerball jackpot.

There was no big winner in Wednesday's drawing, which means the jackpot for Saturday has jumped to an estimated $340 million, with a cash value of $156.5 million.

The second largest jackpot in Powerball history, $1.765 billion, was won last month.

Want to try your luck? Here's how to play Powerball and what to know about the next drawing.

Powerball drawings are at 10:59 p.m. ET Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

What is the Powerball jackpot now?

The current jackpot is estimated to be $340 million with a cash value of $156.5 million

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is Saturday, Nov. 25.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Winning Powerball numbers: 11/22/23

Winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 22, jackpot were: 20, 24, 33, 39 and 42. The red Powerball was 21 and the Power Play was 2X.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the Grand Prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California). $1.765 billion: Oct. 11, 2023 (California). $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee). $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 (California). $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin). $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts). $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington). $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland). $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California). $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When is the next Powerball drawing for $340M jackpot?