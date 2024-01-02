When is the next Powerball drawing? Everything to know about the jackpot

With a new year come new opportunities to take your chances at the Powerball. If you were hoping to be the first lucky lottery player to hit it big in 2024, unfortunately for you someone has already claimed a winning ticket.

A lottery player in Michigan won Monday night's Powerball draw for the estimated $842 million jackpot with a cash value of $425.2 million.

The jackpot has reset and the next drawing is coming up soon. Could you be the next winner in 2024?

Before you go out and purchase your Powerball tickets, here's everything you need to know about drawing days and times, how to play the lottery in Arizona and where to watch the draw.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next draw is on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

What time is the Powerball drawing in Arizona?

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET, or 8:59 p.m. Arizona time, on Jan. 3.

What's the current Powerball jackpot amount?

The jackpot pool is an estimated $20 million and a cash value of $10.1 million.

What were the winning Powerball numbers on Jan. 1, 2023?

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 12, 21, 42, 44 and 49. The Powerball was 1. The Power Play was 3X.

Did anyone win the Powerball on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024?

A lucky lottery player in Michigan won the estimated $842 million jackpot on Monday. That makes them the first jackpot winner of the Powerball in 2024.

Along with the big prize winner, several other lesser prizes were won. Several players matched the first five numbers drawn in the states of California, Connecticut, Florida, and Maryland. Additionally, two players from Florida and Texas added the Power Play bonus, doubling their earnings.

What was the Powerball jackpot for Jan. 1, 2024?

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's draw was for an estimated $842 million and a cash value of $425.2 million.

Where can I buy Powerball tickets?

The Arizona Lottery has a "Where to Play" map that folks interested in participating can use to find the nearest store to purchase tickets.

How much do Powerball tickets cost?

If you are looking to purchase a ticket for the next Powerball draw, you should expect to pay $2 for each play. You can also purchase Power Play, which will multiply your winnings for another $1 per play.

What is the cut-off time for buying Powerball tickets?

According to the Arizona Lottery's website, the cut-off time for purchasing Powerball tickets is 7:59 p.m. Arizona time on the night of the draw.

Can you buy Powerball tickets online?

Arizonans can purchase Powerball tickets online via third-party sellers such as Jackpocket.com.

However, the Arizona Lottery itself does not sell tickets over the phone, by mail or online.

Where to watch Powerball drawings

The Powerball drawing is streamed live on the lottery website. It may also air on a local television station in your area.

When are Powerball drawing days?

The Powerball drawings happen three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET or 8:59 p.m. Arizona time.

How to play Powerball

To hit it big on the Powerball, you must match all six numbers on your ticket. But you can win smaller prizes by matching five numbers on the ticket.

What are the Powerball payout options?

If you win the Powerball jackpot and are deciding on how to cash in, you should know there are two payout options:

Paid in full over time.

Half the amount upfront.

With the first option, the jackpot amount is spread out over 30 years as an annual payment. With the latter, the winner receives just over half that amount as a lump sum payment.

If you don't win the jackpot, but instead win a smaller prize, the Powerball website has a helpful chart to see what you won.

How many numbers do you need to win in Powerball?

In order to win a prize, you only need to match one number. Here is a list of winning combinations.

Matching the Powerball number: $4.

1 Winning number + Powerball number: $4.

2 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $7.

3 Winning numbers: $7.

3 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $100.

4 Winning numbers: $100.

4 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $50,000.

5 Winning numbers: $1 million.

5 Winning numbers + Powerball number: Grand prize.

