When is the next Powerball drawing? Jackpot to hit $348 million. Here's what to know

The next Powerball jackpot was expected to reach $348 million after the lottery's drawing on Monday, Feb. 19, did not produce any big prize winners.

The pool of prize money was set to grow for the Feb. 21 drawing. While the odds of winning the lottery are low, the next big winner will be the first Powerball jackpot winner of 2024. Could it be you?

Before you decide to try your luck and purchase Powerball tickets, here's everything you need to know about drawing days and times and how to play the lottery in Arizona.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

What time is the next Powerball lottery drawing in Arizona?

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time on Wednesday.

How much is the Powerball jackpot amount?

The Powerball jackpot amount was expected to sit at $348 million on Wednesday, with an estimated cash value of $164 million.

What were the winning Powerball numbers on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024?

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 4, 23, 45, 50, 53. The Powerball was 17 and the Powerplay was 3.

Did anyone win the Powerball on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024?

No one claimed a big prize-winning ticket from the Feb. 21 Powerball drawing.

To win the jackpot, people must have a ticket matching all six numbers, but there are ways to win other prizes on the Powerball without matching all the numbers.

Matching all five white balls results in a $2 million prize regardless of the multiplier number drawn; matching the first five numbers, except for the Powerball, results in a $1 million prize.

