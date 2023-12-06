The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday, December 4. Will you win the $412 million?

After no winners were announced on Monday, Dec. 4, the Powerball jackpot continues to climb.

Powerball winning numbers Monday, December 4, 2023

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday were 18, 19, 27, 28, 45 and the Powerball was 9. The Power Play was 3X.

Without any lucky winners, Monday night’s Powerball drawing saw the jackpot jump from $412 million with a cash value of $194 million to Wednesday night’s total prize of $435 million with a cash value of $204.8 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahasee, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

To watch the drawings live, visit www.powerball.com/watch-drawing or visit the Powerball YouTube channel.

What days are the Powerball drawings?

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.

In Delaware, tickets can be purchased from sellers until 9:45 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

How much are Powerball tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways to win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

