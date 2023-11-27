When is the next Powerball lottery drawing? Everything to know about $352 million jackpot

No lucky lottery player claimed a winning ticket over the Thanksgiving holiday. That means the Powerball jackpot has now grown to an estimated $352 million with a cash value option of $163.3 million.

The Powerball has yet to have a big prize winner since the lucky lottery player claimed the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history in October 2023.

The next big winner will be the sixth Powerball jackpot winner of 2023. Could it be you?

Before you go out and purchase your Powerball tickets, here's everything you need to know about drawing days and times, how to play the lottery in Arizona and where to watch the draw.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next draw is on Monday, Nov. 27.

What time is the Nov. 27 Powerball drawing in Arizona?

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET, or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time, on Nov. 27.

What's the current Powerball jackpot amount?

The jackpot pool is set to grow to an estimated $352 million and a cash value of $163.3 million.

What were the winning Powerball numbers on Nov. 25, 2023?

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 27, 33, 63, 66 and 68. The Powerball was 9. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the Powerball on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023?

Nobody claimed a jackpot-winning ticket from the Nov. 25 Powerball drawing. However, players do not need to match all six numbers to win a Powerball prize.

A ticket purchased in Iowa matched the five winning numbers and had the additional Power Play worth $2 million.

Powerball ticket

What was the Powerball jackpot for Nov. 25, 2023?

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's draw was for an estimated $338 million and a cash value of $156.8 million.

Where can I buy Powerball tickets?

The Arizona Lottery has a "Where to Play" map that folks interested in participating can use to find the nearest store to purchase tickets.

How much do Powerball tickets cost?

If you are looking to purchase a ticket for the next Powerball draw, you should expect to pay $2 for each play. You can also purchase Power Play, which will multiply your winnings for another $1 per play.

What is the cut-off time for buying Powerball tickets?

According to the Arizona Lottery's website, the cut-off time for purchasing Powerball tickets is 6:59 p.m. Arizona time on the night of the draw.

Can you buy Powerball tickets online?

It is possible for Arizonans to purchase Powerball tickets online via third-party sellers such as Jackpocket.com.

However, the Arizona Lottery itself does not sell tickets over the phone, by mail or online.

Where to watch Powerball drawings

The Powerball drawing is streamed live on the lottery website. It may also air on a local television station in your area.

When are Powerball drawing days?

The Powerball drawings happen three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET or 7:59 p.m. Arizona time.

How to play Powerball

In order to hit it big on the Powerball, you must match all six numbers on your ticket. But you don't have to hit it big to win a prize with the Powerball.

You can win smaller prizes by matching five numbers on the ticket.

What are the Powerball payout options?

If you win the Powerball jackpot and are deciding on how to cash in, you should know you have options.

There are two payout options:

Paid in full over time.

Half the amount upfront.

With the first option, the jackpot amount is spread out over 30 years as an annual payment. With the latter, the winner receives just over half that amount as a lump sum payment.

If you don't win the jackpot, but instead win a smaller prize, the Powerball website has a helpful chart to see what you won.

How many numbers do you need to win in Powerball?

In order to win a prize, you only need to match one number. Here is a list of winning combinations.

Matching the Powerball number: $4.

1 Winning number + Powerball number: $4.

2 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $7.

3 Winning numbers: $7.

3 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $100.

4 Winning numbers: $100.

4 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $50,000.

5 Winning numbers: $1 million.

5 Winning numbers + Powerball number: Grand prize.

