Who is the next Pueblo high school student of the week? Vote by Feb. 22

Katelyn Huskins

Katelyn Huskins, Rye High School

Katelyn Huskins is president of Rye High School's Future Farmers of America chapter. She recently won a national research paper competition through at Society for Range Management's High School Youth Forum in Nevada. Her passion for serving rural communities will lead her to pursue a doctorate in veterinary medicine while minoring or double majoring in range management.

Ryan Lane

Ryan Lane, Pueblo South High School

Ryan Lane is a multi-sport athlete, Colt Crew student mentor and the highest ranked boy in his senior class. He overcame an ACL injury in the fall of his junior year to qualify for the CHSAA Track and Field State Finals' shot put event the following spring. He also is a Youth Connections student representative that has recently signed with the Colorado State University Pueblo Track and Field team.

Thomas Pencis

Thomas Pencis, Pueblo Centennial High School

Thomas Pencis plans to attend his Pueblo Centennial High School graduation ceremony as an active duty member of the United States Marine Corps. The member of the Bulldog Class of 2024 took summer school classes with two of his friends in order to finish early and attend basic training. In addition to being eager to serve his country, Pencis is a basketball and academic letter-winner.

Mickey Root

Mickey Root, Pueblo East High School

An aspiring nurse, Mickey Root has excelled in the classroom as a full International Baccalaureate candidate at Pueblo East High School. She also has served the school as a National Honor Society president, volleyball team captain and an organizer of a Junior Achievement event for fellow Eagles. The East senior also plays tennis.

