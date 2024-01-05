The next Republican debate is around the corner. See who qualified, how to watch

Republican presidential candidates will have one last chance to clash on live TV before the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses.

Only three candidates qualified on time for the fifth GOP primary debate on Wednesday at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, including GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. The former president has skipped the last four broadcasts and will continue the no-show streak, citing a huge lead in polls.

CNN Anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the broadcast. The network is also set to host another GOP debate in New Hampshire.

But Wednesday's broadcast will be the final opportunity for candidates to win over national viewers before the Jan. 15 caucuses, where Republican voters will gather in a series of local meetings throughout Iowa and decide who should represent the party on the presidential ballot.

Here is what to know about Wednesday's debate.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the fourth Republican Presidential Primary Debate on Dec. 6, 2023. The two will be the only candidates at the fifth GOP debate on Jan. 10, 2024.

How to watch the next debate?

The fifth GOP presidential primary debate will air live on CNN on Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Viewers can also watch the broadcast on CNN International and CNN en Español, or stream it on Max (formerly HBO Max).

TV subscribers can also watch via CNN.com and the CNN mobile apps. It was also be available the next day On Demand via CNN.com, CNN apps as well as Cable Operator Platforms.

Who is in the next Republican debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will be the only candidates at Wednesday's presidential primary debate, according to CNN.

The GOP runner-ups qualified before the window closed on Jan. 2 along with Trump. The network hosted hour-long townhalls for DeSantis and Haley in Iowa with DeSantis on Thursday.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie did not qualify in time for the debate after appearing the previous four.

What were the qualifications?

To qualify for the Iowa GOP debate, candidates had to receive at least 10% in three different national and/or Iowa polls of primary voters or Republican caucus attendees. The network required one of those polls to be an approved CNN poll of likely Republican caucus-goers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is next GOP presidential debate? How to watch Haley vs. DeSantis