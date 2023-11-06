When is the next Republican debate? What to know about the candidates' appearance in Miami

Republican presidential candidates are scheduled to face off Wednesday evening for the next primary debate in Miami – the third of the Republican presidential primary election.

Former president and primary front-runner Donald Trump declined to attend either of the previous two debates, garnering heaps of criticism from his opponents. Once again, Trump is not expected to attend this debate, but he will be hosting a separate rally in Florida on the same evening.

During the first debate in Milwaukee, candidates sparred over Ukraine and abortion. The second debate in California addressed the fight to avoid a government shutdown before Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was ousted by his own party.

Here is what to know about the next Republican debate.

When is the next Republican debate?

Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST. It will take place in Miami.

How to watch the Republican debate

NBC News is hosting the debate. It will be moderated by "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt and "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker.

The debate will stream for free on NBC News NOW, Peacock and all major streaming platforms.

It will also stream with translations on Noticias Telemundo.

Who has qualified for the third Republican debate?

To qualify for Wednesday's debate, candidates must obtain a minimum of 70,000 unique donors and at least 4% of the vote in multiple polls to qualify.

The Republican National Committee has not officially released the lineup for the debate, but according to Politico, these candidates qualify:

Former President Donald Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, argues a point with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX Business Network and Univision, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif.

Will Donald Trump attend the Republican debate Wednesday?

No. He is hosting a rally at Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Hialeah, 11 miles northwest from Miami.

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump has long said he would skip the debates due to his large lead in polls. The former president has more than 40 percentage points compared to his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to recent polls.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The next Republican debate is Wednesday: What to know