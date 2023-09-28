The next Republican presidential debate is set for November in Miami. Here's what we know so far.

After two heated discussions full of interruptions and bickering, candidates will once again face off on the debate stage in Miami on Nov. 8 to try to take Donald Trump's spot as the Republican presidential nomination.

Politicians debated over the migrant crisis, support for Ukraine and Bidenomics among other key topics at the second GOP debate on Wednesday. Wednesday's telecast also featured a spicy joke from the former vice president and memorable zingers from other candidates including "every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber" from Nikki Haley and "we're gonna call you Donald Duck."

The qualification requirements are even more competitive than the Aug. 23 event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Wednesday's in Simu Valley, California.

Here's what to know about the third debate including how the qualifications have changed. This story will be updated as information is revealed.

Moderators and network for third GOP debate uncertain

There are no confirmed moderators for the third GOP primary debate. RNC officials did not immediately respond to a USA TODAY inquiry on who will moderate the discussion in Miami.

No network has confirmed where the next GOP primary debate will be broadcasted as of Thursday.

How to qualify for next Republican presidential debate

Those hoping to participate at the next debate must obtain a minimum of 70,000 unique donors and at least 4% of the vote in multiple polls to qualify.

USA TODAY has reached out to the RNC for information on which candidates have confirmed attendance so far and when the qualification deadline is.

For the Wednesday's debate, candidates needed at least 50,000 unique donors and at least 3% in two national polls (or 3% in one national poll) and 3% in one early state poll from two “carve out” states recognized by the RNC.

The first debate only required candidates to receive 1% in three national polls, or 1% in two national polls and two early state polls. The first event also only required candidates to be backed by 40,000 unique donors from 20 different states or territories.

Which candidates were at the last 2024 presidential debates?

Seven of the eight Republican candidates that appeared at the first debate in Wisconsin were at Wednesday's in California with former Arkanas governor Asa Hutchinson being the exception.

It's not yet confirmed which candidates will pass the higher threshold to qualify to hit the Miami stage. The following attended Wednesday's debate:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

Former Vice President Mike Pence

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Will Donald Trump be at the next presidential debate?

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump has long said he would skip the debates due to his large lead in polls. The former president has more than 40 percentage points compared to his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to recent polls.

At Wednesday's debate, candidates called out Trump for skipping both discussions, arguing he should have attended to defend his record to voters.

"Donald Trump − he hides behind the walls of his golf clubs, and won't show up here to answer questions like all the rest of us are up here to answer," Christie said. "No one up here is going to call you Donald Trump anymore. We're gonna call you Donald Duck."

