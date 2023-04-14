Next "Roots of America" talk in Oak Ridge to focus on hate crimes

“Roots of Hate Crimes in America” will be presented starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Pollard Auditorium, Oak Ridge Associated Universities, 210 Badger Ave. The presentation is free to the public and light refreshments will be served with the talk commencing at 5:30 p.m.

David Allred

This third lecture in the "Roots of America" exploration of cultures series co-sponsored by the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club and the Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning will focus on ethnic and religious persecution, particularly with respect to African Americans, Asian Americans, Jewish Americans and LGBTQ people.

Anthony Crabtree, a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) since 2002, will speak on the FBI’s investigations of, and responses to, various hate crimes. He has worked in several FBI division offices and at the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., investigating a multitude of civil rights and other violations, including crimes against children, financial crimes and public corruption. He also worked on counterterrorism and weapons of mass destruction.

Special Agent Crabtree has a B.S. degree in criminal justice and criminology from East Tennessee State University. He was a police officer in Johnson City before joining the FBI.

He served for six years as a supervisory special agent in the Knoxville Division, where he oversaw investigations of civil rights violations and white-collar crimes such as public corruption, complex financial crimes and health care fraud. He is currently assigned to the Johnson City Resident Agency, where he works on investigations of public corruption, civil rights violations and financial crimes.

Small group discussions on hate crimes, dinner to follow; RSVP

Following his talk a “Periodic Tables” dinner will be held with small-group discussions about hate crimes. The Periodic Tables event is also free to the public, but participants must RSVP no later than April 17 at https://www.oakridgeperiodictables.com/april20roa because space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

David Allred, organizer of Periodic Tables, said he hopes the discussions will “build relational trust among people of different identities and perspectives,” which fits in with a goal of the "Roots of America" series. Owing to the sensitive nature of hate speech and hate crimes, organizers of the discussion ask all participants to sign an agreement form, which can be found on the RSVP page.

The dinner and conversation will last approximately 90 minutes. Questions about "Periodic Tables" can be directed to David Allred at davidallredonline@gmail.com.

FBI statistics on hate crimes in 2019.

