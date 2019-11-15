Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Next Science Limited's (ASX:NXS): Next Science Limited, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-toxic technology products with efficacy in eradicating biofilm based and free-floating bacteria. The AU$412m market-cap posted a loss in its most recent financial year of -US$13.7m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$14.4m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on NXS’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, I will touch on the expectations for NXS’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

NXS is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Medical Equipment analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$9.1m in 2022. So, NXS is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. What rate will NXS have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 69%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of NXS’s upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. NXS currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making loss-making, growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that NXS has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

