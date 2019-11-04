What’s Next in the Securities Case Against Ripple Over XRP

The Takeaway:

Monday is the deadline for an XRP holder to file a response to Ripple’s motion to dismiss his suit against the company.

That motion largely sidestepped the plaintiff’s argument that Ripple sold XRP as an unregistered security, instead contesting the case on procedural and evidentiary grounds.

The suit is unlikely to settle the security question.

While Ripple presented a strong defense, the case is likely nowhere near complete, and the company will remain at risk of further lawsuits, legal experts say.

Monday will bring the next chapter of a long-running and closely watched lawsuit against Ripple.

The plaintiff, Barry Sostack, has until the end of the day to file a response to the startup’s Sept. 20 motion to dismiss. Assuming it isn’t dismissed in its entirety, the case, which seeks class action status, may move into discovery next year.

At the heart of the dispute is an almost existential question: Whether XRP, the cryptocurrency that Ripple periodically sells to fund its operations, is a security that should have been registered under U.S. law. If it is, as the plaintiff’s complaint argues, Ripple could be at risk of possible enforcement actions by regulators.

But the suit is not likely to settle the matter, legal experts said.

“No one’s finding out whether XRP is a security anytime soon, if ever, at least through this proceeding,” said Rebecca Rettig, a partner at FisherBroyles.

For starters, Ripple’s last motion largely sidestepped the issue. It simply argued that Sostack waited too long to file the complaint and that he did not adequately demonstrate that he bought XRP during the initial sale or from Ripple.

And the company may never need to tackle the question – at least, not to win this case.

The defense team crafted “a solid motion,” said Stephen Palley, a partner at Anderson Kill.

“The defense lawyers have done a good job so far,” he said. “They’ve shown some good tactical skills, they could win but even if they do there are a lot of other things that could happen.”

Ripple’s general counsel did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

Denial without details

While Ripple’s motion to dismiss touched on the question of XRP being a security, it did so as a footnote rather than an argument.

Paul Godfrey, a Florida-based attorney, said that Ripple made “both a statement and a legal conclusion in its introduction,” noting that the introduction to the filing stated flatly, “the crux of [plaintiffs’] claims is the false assertion that XRP is not a currency, but rather a security.”

The question of whether XRP is a security is a legal conclusion, said Godfrey (who clarified he has not litigated in federal court and does not practice securities law). While Ripple does make the conclusion, it does not actually argue the fact.

“Ripple does not advance any argument to prove such a denial … Accordingly, it is addressed, but not argued,” Godfrey explained.

Arguing that XRP is not a security would be “too risky of a strategy,” Rettig said. Trying to make this point in court would require a fact-intensive analysis at the least.

Focusing instead on “straightforward legal defenses” allowed Ripple to avoid having to fight this point, she said:

“If you have independent grounds for a dismissal, [and] you don’t have to get into a fact-intensive analysis, why do it?”

Moreover, Ripple’s statement that XRP is not a security because it is a currency may not necessarily hold up.

Something can be a currency and still be a security or investment contract under securities law, Palley said.

“Basically just because it’s one thing doesn’t mean it can’t be another. It can be a security for one purpose and currency for another. The application of one framework doesn’t exclude another,” he said.

He pointed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s ongoing legal battle with Kik Interactive, the company affiliated with the kin cryptocurrency.

Kik has argued in court that kin is a currency and therefore cannot be a security, Palley said (the SEC disagrees with this assessment).

Defensive tactics

Rettig said Ripple’s use of the “statute of repose” argument – meaning the company argued the defendants are too late in filing the lawsuit – was interesting, and has been used successfully in other cases.

The statute of repose is a period of time after a sale begins where parties can file suit for alleged wrongdoing. It differs from a “statute of limitations” in that the latter only starts after “the victim learns of the misconduct,” according to a New York Times column by law professor Peter Henning.

“The statute of repose argument … was used successfully a number of times in cases bringing Securities Act claims relating to mortgage-backed securities six or seven years ago, which provides precedent the defendants could rely on,” Rettig explained.