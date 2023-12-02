Next stage of New Jersey bear hunt about to begin. Here's what to expect

The annual shotgun black bear season opens in northwestern New Jersey on Monday with rain showers and temperatures in the 40s predicted, but then warming each day and reaching 50 degrees by the end of the six-day hunt.

The bear season coincides with the traditional six-day shotgun buck season but, unlike the deer season, the bear season could be extended for up to four days - Dec. 13 to 16 - if the "harvest goal" of 20% is not met.

There were 331 black bears killed in the October archery hunt, known as Segment A, for a harvest rate of 13.5%.

To come up with the harvest rate, each spring biologists make an estimation of the number of black bears in an area - in this case the northwestern section of New Jersey where the black bear population is heaviest and the most studied. During the late spring and summer, biologists and technicians set live traps in the area.

Captured bears are then given special ear tags and tattoos of the tag number on the animal's inner lip.

Assistant Commissioner Dave Golden, who heads the Division of Fish and Wildlife watches as Kaitlyn Barone, a DFW senior wildlife worker, takes samples from a bear killed on the opening day of the black bear archery season Oct. 9, 2023.

The number of those specially tagged bears represents what the experts believe is a certain percentage of their estimates of the population. The number of tags returned by hunters translates to the "harvest rate."

If the 20% number is not reached at the end of the six-day hunt, the Division of Fish and Wildlife will determine if the hunt will be extended.

Regulations for the shotgun bear season also require a hunter to have a separate permit for each zone in which they hunt and may take only one bear.

The black bear hunting area includes all of Sussex and Warren counties and parts of Passaic, Bergen, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer counties.

In the archery segment held in early October, there were 158 black bears killed in Sussex County and 99 in Warren County. Hunters reported 52 taken in Morris County, 16 in Passaic and six in Hunterdon. There were no bears reported killed in Mercer, Somerset or Bergen counties.

The hunting area is divided into five zones with a permit needed for each zone and a limit of two permits per hunter. There are 11,000 permits available each year, divided among the five zones.

Youth hunters with a valid firearm hunting license must also possess a black bear hunting permit.

The black bear hunting regulations prohibit killing a bear of 75 pounds or less - also known as a "cub of the year" - or any adult bear accompanying a bear of 75 pounds or less. Regulations also prohibit bear hunting within 300 feet of a baited area.

Once a bear is taken, it must be brought to a bear check station, which will be open from noon to 7 p.m. each day of the hunt. At those stations, technicians will weigh the bear and take biological samples of a tooth (which will be used to determine the animal's age) as well as a hair sample for DNA analysis.

Hunters will also be interviewed to determine the exact location where they killed the animal and then given special tags.

There was no hunt in 2021 since Gov. Phil Murphy had pledged to stop the hunt and there was no Comprehensive Black Bear Management Plan in place.

The 2022 black bear season was conducted under an "emergency rule" but a lawsuit was filed to stop the hunt. A Superior Court decision, however, did allow the hunt to begin.

Harvest totals for 2022 - which was extended the full four days the following week - was 114, or a 7.1% harvest rate.

In 2020, a full six-day October archery hunt, along with the six-day shotgun seson - plus four extra days - resulted in a total of 410 black bears taken for a harvest rate of 13.4%.

Sussex and Warren counties, as expected, had the most bears killed, at 190 and 114, respectively. Only Mercer County did not have a reported bear harvested that year.

Harvest data for previous years dating to 2011, can be found here.

