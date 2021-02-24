Next 'Star Wars' series to hit Disney streaming service in May

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The next "Star Wars" series, an animated show about an elite group of clones called "The Bad Batch," will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on May 4, the company said on Wednesday.

Marvel Studios live-action series "Loki," about the villain played by Tom Hiddleston, will premiere on June 11, Disney said in a statement ahead of a presentation of upcoming programming to the Television Critics Association.

"The Bad Batch" will follow the experimental clones in a rapidly changing galaxy following the end of the Clone War.

The company is adding several high-profile series from its Star Wars and Marvel franchises to help attract viewers to Disney+, which launched in November 2019.

As of Jan. 2, Disney+ had 94.9 million subscribers, helped by the popularity of "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

