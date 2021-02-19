Next Step in Democrats’ Stimulus Sprint Comes Monday

The next phase of Democrats’ push to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package is set to start on Monday, when the House Budget Committee is scheduled to mark up the legislation.

The text of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was released on Friday. The 591-page bill binds together submissions from nine House committees into one massive reconciliation package.

“Without this relief package, conditions will spiral further out of control and families will suffer needlessly,” House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-KY) said in a statement Friday. “Multiple variant strains of the novel coronavirus are now infecting Americans across the United States, and our vaccine rollout and efforts to contain the virus are in desperate need of resources. We are in a race against time, and aggressive, bold action is needed before our nation is permanently scarred by the human and economic costs of inaction. We have the plan and the fiscal space, we have the American people behind us, and now we have the bill to get it done.”

What’s next: The package is likely to undergo some changes after it passes from the Budget Committee to the Rules Committee, its final stop before a floor vote. “Rules is where the substantive changes will occur, including the likely necessary step of bringing the combined package into compliance with its overall $1.89 trillion limit under the fiscal 2021 budget resolution,” Roll Call’s Paul M. Krawzak explained Thursday. “The nine committees have so far approved pieces the Congressional Budget office has tallied up to $1.95 trillion.”

Krawzak notes that the total price tag could be brought back in line with budget limits by eliminating some business tax breaks, which the House sought to do in two aid bills last year, or by scaling back the spending in the package, which could involve some tricky tradeoffs. For example…

The House plan includes five months of enhanced unemployment benefits, not six: The House package calls for extending enhanced unemployment benefits of $400 a week until August 29, a month earlier than President Biden had proposed.

That change, which reduces the overall cost of the legislation, has drawn some pushback, with Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) vowing las week to “fight like hell” to extend the benefit through September. The left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said this week that the Democratic plan would help millions and bolster the economy but noted that the current unemployment benefits cutoff “is problematic” since the labor market isn’t likely to be fully recovered the fall, but Congress is scheduled to be on recess in August. “The August timing makes a benefit lapse, which would hurt families and disrupt states’ ability to administer jobless programs, likelier,” CBPP said in its report.

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said this week that the Democratic package was “losing focus” on the pandemic and diverting funds to less urgent priorities unrelated to the Covid crisis. “The goal of COVID relief is to end the pandemic, protect incomes, and support the economic recovery. The House bill not only spends far more than is needed to achieve these goals, but also puts too many of these plentiful dollars in the wrong places,” CRFB President Maya MacGuineas said in a statement this week. “More than 15 percent of the package – about $300 billion – is spent on long-standing policy priorities that are not directly related to the current crisis.”

In particular, the group called out a bailout of union pensions included in the legislation, saying that rescue was included at the expense of additional enhanced unemployment benefits. "That multiemployer pension bailout in the bill cost about $56 billion, which would be enough to extend unemployment benefits to the end of September, and possibly a bit further," Marc Goldwein, head of policy at the CRFB, told Insider.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. House Democrats advance $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

    President Joe Biden's push for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill took a step forward on Friday as a U.S. House of Representatives committee unveiled the legislation Democrats hope to pass by late next week. The 591-page bill, stitched together by the House Budget Committee, would carry out Biden's proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment. Biden toured a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, amid efforts to ramp up production, with only about 15% of the U.S. population vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

  • What's in Democrats' coronavirus relief bill

    House Democrats on Friday unveiled the final version of their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. In the past few weeks, Democrat-led House committees have been workshopping their priorities for the first relief bill of the Biden administration. The House Budget Committee has since combined the provisions into one massive bill, dubbed the American Rescue Plan of 2021. It contains many measures Democrats have been talking about for weeks, including: $1,400 stimulus checks for any adult making $75,000 or less per year A framework to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15/hour, and hike it from $7.25 to $9.50 as soon as the bill is passed Extending a $400/week unemployment boost through Aug. 29 $10 billion in funding for small businesses A $3,000 Child Tax Credit — $3,600 for children under six $219 billion for states, territories, and tribal governments to patch budget shortfalls during the pandemic $6 billion for indigenous health care The committee will take a vote on the bill Monday, and it's expected to face the whole House next week. Because Democrats raised the relief bill as part of a Budget Reconciliation, they'll only need a simple majority in the House and Senate to pass it. Still, Sen. Kirsten Synema (D-Ariz.) remains a possible holdup for the bill over her opposition to the minimum wage hike. More stories from theweek.comThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeWorkers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produce

  • 2021 Unaccounted For Carries

    John Daigle tracks unaccounted for carries for every team throughout the offseason. (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

  • The True Number of Unemployed in the US

    There are officially 10.1 million unemployed people in the U.S. right now, according to the Labor Department’s latest monthly jobs report, but some economists think the true number is considerably higher than that. As The Washington Post’s Heather Long highlights Friday, about 18.3 million people are currently receiving some kind of unemployment assistance, according to the weekly jobs report, with that number hovering near 20 million for months. What explains the enormous gap between the two data points? Understaffed and poorly equipped state unemployment offices are a big part of the story, Long says. Most states have been overwhelmed by the surge in jobless filings since the pandemic began, and some have processed unemployment claims in irregular batches, severely distorting the weekly reports with data that stretches back weeks or even months. As Long puts it, one person’s claims for 20 weeks of unemployment can look like 20 people in one week when claims are processed all at once. Fraud is another factor, with the temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program coming under special scrutiny. Congress created the PUA last year to help workers who don’t usually qualify for unemployment aid, including the self-employed and gig workers. But the program has been marred by fraud, and the resulting investigations have sent the weekly numbers bouncing all over the map. Ohio, for example, reported 10,156 new PUA claims two weeks ago and then 232,016 last week, with the variation probably driven by reporting issues rather than enormous swings in real-world joblessness. A third factor, Long says, is the fact that some people getting unemployment aid have jobs, though they’re part-time. Alternative estimates: Some economists have created their own estimates to get closer to the true number of unemployed. Fed Chair Jay Powell said last week that he thinks the unemployment rate is close to 10%, which would put the number of jobless at about 16 million. Former Obama administration economist Jason Furman estimates that there are about 13.3 million unemployed, while former CBO chief Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who led President George W. Bush’s Council of Economic Advisers, thinks the 10 million figure is about right, given the decline in the employment-to-population ratio in the wake of the pandemic. Heidi Shierholz, a former Labor Department economist now with the liberal Economic Policy Institute, offers a much higher estimate of nearly 19 million unemployed, derived from the number of officially unemployed (10.1 million), those who dropped out of the labor force (5.3 million), and those who are misclassified or non-responsive to surveys (3.5 million). Add the people who have seen cuts to their income (6.8 million), and the total of those negatively affected economically by pandemic comes to 25.5 million. The bottom line: There’s a good chance that the official unemployment numbers are missing a considerable number of people, with the shortfall potentially running into the millions. But the speed and severity of the Covid-19 pandemic have made that number harder to calculate, and without a comprehensive, national, real-time reporting system, policymakers will have to muddle through with a range of estimates and a higher than usual degree of uncertainty. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Italian mafia boss in solitary confinement wins right to listen to music in his cell

    A mafia boss who has been in prison for more than 20 years has the right to listen to music in his cell, an Italian court has ruled. Domenico Strisciuglio, 48, had requested a CD player for his cell but prison authorities in Sassari in Sardinia declined the request. He appealed and a court in Sassari ruled in his favour, saying that listening to music was a fundamental human right. The court noted that Strisciuglio, a mafia boss from the southern region of Puglia, had access to several television channels but said they were “not capable of satisfying someone who has an interest in listening to music.” Strisciuglio, a once powerful Mafioso from the port of Bari on the Adriatic coast, has been in jail since 1999 after being sentenced to 22 years behind bars for murder and other crimes. The court ruled that despite his violent past, he had “the right to pursue cultural activities.” That was all the more pertinent given that Strisciuglio is being held under Italy’s strictest prison regime, the court said. The regime, designed to minimise the risk that mafia dons continue to communicate with the outside world, means no cultural, recreational or sporting activities, a ban on receiving parcels and no association with other prisoners. Family visits are infrequent and prisoners are held in solitary confinement. In 2019, Strisciuglio won another case when he successfully argued that he should be allowed to watch television past midnight if he wanted to. A court ruled that the prison authorities’ attempts to restrict his viewing amounted to an “unreasonable sacrifice” for an inmate who was confined to his cell “for at least 21 hours a day.” Strisciuglio was head of a clan within a criminal underworld known as the Camorra of Bari – not to be confused with the more famous Camorra of Naples. Bari’s criminal clans are involved in extortion, robbery and drug trafficking.

  • Steve Jobs left Apple to start a new computer company. His $12 million failure saved Apple.

    Steve Jobs left Apple in 1985. And used $12 million of his own money to start a new computer company called NeXT. With NeXT Steve Jobs could regain the control he lost at Apple. Unfortunately, NeXT's computers were expensive and never found massive success. But the NeXTSTEP operating system, built on top of UNIX, was used as the foundation for Mac OS X. 18 years and 14 versions later millions are still using it.

  • Feds: NC woman part of Oath Keepers plot to attack US Capitol and overturn Trump loss

    She’s the fifth North Carolina resident charged in the Jan. 6 riots.

  • NBA bettor wins astronomical wager after Raptors trounce Bucks

    An MGM bettor put a cool $110K on the Kyle Lowry-less Raptors to cover versus the Bucks on Thursday, and they are eating well tonight.

  • UFC Fight Night 185 predictions: Curtis Blaydes or Derrick Lewis in heavyweight clash?

    Check out our staff members' picks for the UFC Fight Night 185 main card, featuring Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis at heavyweight.

  • VIRUS TODAY: Winter weather impacting U.S. vaccination plans

    — The White House is scrambling to find ways around Mother Nature as frigid temperatures, snow and ice have dealt the first major set back to the Biden administration's planned swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines. The administration is working with states to make up for “lost ground” even as President Joe Biden planned to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan. — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the housing market’s strong momentum from 2020 may be carrying over into this year.

  • Why Duchess Meghan's pregnancy at 39 is called 'geriatric' by some doctors

    Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is not old by any means at 39, but when she announced her pregnancy earlier this month, she immediately fell into the category of being an "older mom," according to the medical community. Like her first pregnancy at age 37 with son Archie, Meghan's pregnancy will be treated by the medical community as -- and called by many doctors, much to the derision of their patients -- "geriatric" because she'll be giving birth past the age of 35. When Amanda Candy, a mom of two from Bethesda, Maryland, was told she was geriatric at age 34 with her first pregnancy, she suggested the doctor find a new adjective.

  • Pinterest Is Unique Among The Social Media Giants

    Social-media stocks have blossomed over the past year as the pandemic forced the world to communicate virtually. Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) shares have more than doubled over the past four months, besting both Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) during the news-heavy election season. But the standout of all of them is the online product and idea discovery platform platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), which has evolved into an e-commerce destination and one of the biggest pandemic winners as its shares have roughly quadrupled since the beginning of last year. Outperforming peers Last Friday, Citigroup (NYSE: C) raised its price target as it was impressed with the company's recent fourth-quarter earnings results and superior business growth momentum. Over the past year, Pinterest grew its sales 48% which is twice as fast as Facebook, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Moreover, data also shows Pinterest has been outgrowing Facebook over the past two- and three-year periods. Pinterest's lack of controversy is its main strength Unlike Facebook and Twitter that have been surrounded by controversy for the better part of the last eight months, with Facebook even having to face an advertiser boycotts, Pinterest has so far been immune to controversy. It's almost impossible to infuriate tens of millions of people with cooking recipes and just pretty visual boards. Pinterest's squeaky-clean reputation is pure gold that could fuel its ARPU over the long-run. Is the best is yet to come? The image-based social network smashed fourth quarter revenue and earnings estimates last week. With 76% YoY growth, revenue amounted to $705.6 million, greatly exceeding analyst consensus at $645.6 million. Its bottom-line growth was even more impressive as adjusted net income nearly quadrupled to $294.3 million, resulting in aprofit margin of 42% and per share adjusted earnings of $0.43, beating average estimates of $0.32. The monthly active user base rose 37% over the past year as Pinterest gathered 459 million Pinners. Based on fourth quarter's momentum, Pinterest's business is on fire with its price more than tripled over the last year and the performance smashing the company's own guidance over several consecutive quarters. It has an outstanding business model Pinners come to Pinterest to work on themselves, rather than connect with other people and that means this social ‘network' has a different mission than others that exist to connect people. The platform is focused on inspiring Pinners, which generally makes it a positive place that is free of trolls or hate speech. Pinterest also doesn't allow political advertising and downplays political content, helping it avoid much of the controversy that's swirled around Facebook and Twitter. All of this makes Pinterest a unique platform and despite the intense competition in digital advertising, Pinterest hasa competitive advantages that solidifies its position as a leader in image-based social interaction. The company's latest results offer an alluring example of what can Pinterest's future look like at scale. Not many businesses can deliver profit margins of 42%, but that is the beauty of the digital advertising model. The costs to build and maintain the platform are relatively fixed as users generate the content. As ad spending power grows, margins will widen because its users actually want to see ads since they often come to the site to look for inspiration on what to buy. That characteristic makes Pinterest appealing to advertisers and distinguishes it from other social media platforms where ads disrupt the user experience. Facebook may offer the best example of the power of the digital advertising model at scale , so there's plenty of room for the much smaller Pinterest to grow both its the top and bottom lines if it can execute its strategy. It is committed to constantly improving One of the reasons that Pinterest was so successful last year is because it launched new products like automatic bidding on ads, shopping ads, and story pins. There are many new features in store for 2021 as the company plans on enriching the Pinner experience by investing in video and building a creator ecosystem. Pinterest also cares for advertisers, so it aims to make it easier for them to succeed on the platform by improving performance-measuring capabilities and expanding sales coverage to all types of advertisers. The idea is to makePinterest more shoppable by having businesses list their products on the platform. The point is that Pinterest just begun monetizing its international business outside the U.S., and that is where the majority of its Pinners are. The latest quarter saw strong growth in Western Europe and its ad product will be launched in Latin America in the first half of this year. In the fourth quarter, ARPU was $1.57, which is up 29% from the year before. Facebook's ARPU for the quarter was nearly seven times higher so there's plenty of space to run as Pinterest introduces more advertising products and builds its ad base. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Pinterest Is a Unique Diamond in the Social Media Jewel Collection appeared first on IAM Newswire. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSquare And Etsy Have What It Takes To Thrive Even More In The New NormalChina Is The EV Place To Be In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Facebook just handed its critics in Washington a lot more ammunition

    The social media giant's "bullying" of Australia worsens its problems at home.

  • Bears reportedly never made an offer for Carson Wentz

    Despite interest in Carson Wentz, the Bears reportedly never made an official offer. By Dave Zangaro

  • Ted Cruz is seemingly returning to Texas after 11 hours in Cancun

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is seemingly already returning from a very short — and very inconsiderate — family vacation. Millions of Cruz's constituents lost power earlier this week thanks to a massive winter storm that struck the state. Hundreds of thousands of households still didn't have electricity as of Thursday morning, while many more Texans were dealing with burst pipes and other consequences of the deep freeze. But on Wednesday night, Cruz was seen boarding a plane with his family headed to Cancun amid a storm that had already killed several Texans — as well as a pandemic that had killed thousands. Democrats spent a good 11 hours ridiculing Cruz's terribly timed travel before, on Thursday morning, a person who appeared to be Rafael "Ted" Cruz was spotted on the upgrade list for a Cancun-to-Houston flight. Here’s the upgrade list for this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston. Looks like ⁦@tedcruz⁩ is on his way back, ⁦@danpfeiffer⁩. He’s just narrowly missing the upgrade list That’s assuming that “cru, r” is him. And I do. pic.twitter.com/CqfKa5rJfG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 18, 2021 Texas Democrats have already been demanding Cruz's resignation with the craftily named "FledCruz.com." After all, Cruz himself had called out "hypocritical" Democrats and other officials who'd urged constituents to stay home during the pandemic — while out of the country themselves. As of Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET, Cruz and his team have not commented on the trip. More stories from theweek.comThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeWorkers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produce

  • To All the Boys ' Ross Butler Is Just Looking for a Date Who Loves Bowling and Game Nights

    Catch him in the Netflix rom-com, now streaming.

  • Nintendo’s upcoming games for 2021

    Skyward Sword and Mario Golf are coming to the Nintendo Switch!

  • John Travolta Lists His 20-Bedroom Maine Mansion for $5 Million

    The 10,830-square-foot home boasts 20 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms

  • College golfer gets Genesis sponsor invite after six-hour drive home, so he drives right back

    Tim Widing came up short in a playoff and missed out on a spot in the Genesis Invitational but got in the PGA Tour event after all.

  • Am I eligible for California's $600 COVID-19 stimulus check and other aid?

    In all, the state will provide 5.7 million payments to low-income Californians as part of the $9.6-billion economic recovery package.