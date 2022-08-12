Next step: Harmony Montgomery case now a murder investigation

This week, New Hampshire authorities announced the Harmony Montgomery investigation is taking a new turn.

“I’m beyond saddened to stand here today to announce the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is officially a homicide investigation,” Manchester New Hampshire Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg announced.

The news, heartbreaking to hear.

“We do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just recently confirmed biological evidence that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion,” said NH Attorney General John Formella.

Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, is believed to be the focus of this murder investigation.

He is in jail awaiting trial on a variety of charges, including an allegation that he gave Harmony a black eye.

Boston lawyer Peter Elikann tells me even without finding Harmony, prosecutors can still build a case.

“You do not have to have a body but it certainly helps to nail down proof that there was a homicide. And to get evidence from it. But it is not an absolute requirement,” Elikann said. “They wouldn’t go out on a limb and say a murder occurred, unless they really had very, very strong evidence.”

Since January, the FBI and Manchester Police searched a home on Gilford Street, and an apartment on Union Street, where they recovered a refrigerator and they searched sewers.

They also located two cars belonging to Adam Montgomery.

Elikann tells me those searches likely turned up the biological evidence that confirmed Harmony was murdered.

“It was probably found in a significant place where they had reason to believe she was there. And they can tie it to her,” Elikan said.

Adam Montgomery’s legal team did not respond to a request for a comment.

