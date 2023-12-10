Next step on the journey to find the perfect wallet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you read this space, you might remember I’ve been on a quest to replace my “George Costanza” wallet with something smaller, lighter and simpler.

To that end, I have gone down the rabbit hole of exploring “minimalist” wallets.

This journey of hopefully less than a thousand miles began with the single step of trying the Wayfinder Flux cardholder wallet. I liked its durable high-tech, polymer-coated nylon fabric. It seems like it could last a lifetime. It has card slots on both the front and back that can easily carry a total of six or seven cards and a middle compartment to keep a couple of folded bills.

Next step on the journey: The Supr Slim wallet from Supr Good Co. of Minnesota. The Supr Slim is 3 mm thin and is made of a flexible elastic-type material.

Supr Slim wallet, photo by Dave Burge – KTSM

It easily fits five or six cards (which is perfect for most days).

The Supr Slim comes in four color ways. I got mine in navy (more like purple) with a navy or purple X stitched across the front.

It also comes with a color-coordinated credit-card-sized piece of plastic that you can use as a divider. I like to use it up front of the other cars, so it isn’t quite so apparent that this is my wallet.

The best part: It’s a budget-friendly $19 when ordered off the company’s website.

Supr Good is the creation of two brothers who produce products to help people live simpler, less cluttered lives, according to their website. This wallet seems like they hit that goal perfectly.

Here is a link.

The next step along the journey is a Hide and Drink pocket sleeve wallet I ordered off Amazon.

The wallet is hand-made from Guatemala, 100 percent full-grain leather and is beautifully hand-stitched. And it came in at around $20.

I just started carrying it and it can fit five or six cards but is a little tight. I’m sure it will loosen up a bit after some use and will be easier to get cards into and out of it.

It does have a small cutout at the bottom end that you can use to push your cards and ID up so you can grab them.

For those of you who are not familiar with Hide and Drink, they are part of the Stockyard Exchange, which encourages artisans in Mexico and Central America and pays what it calls fair wages.

It’s a beautiful wallet and also makes you feel like you are doing some good in the world by buying it.

I don’t know if I will carry mine everyday, but it would be perfect for a night out on the town when you want to look sharp. I’m also sure that it will get that nice lived-in look that leather gets when it is used — a patina.

Here is a link to the Stockyard Exchange. You can learn more about its different brands including Hide and Drink.

Next stop on the journey, I will be taking a look at the Sergeant wallet from Recycled Firefighter.

