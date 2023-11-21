Next steps for bond preps

Nov. 20—The next steps for Bond 2023 will take shape very quickly. One of three propositions passed Nov. 7.

There are two immediate priorities.

One, is to layout a timeline for both the bigger construction projects (new middle school, new CTE Center, etc.) and the smaller projects (middle school bleachers, new instruments, etc.) The plan is for this to be a five-year bond, and the goal will be to stick to that schedule. That plan/timeline and an updated bond webpage will be ready in January, the district newsletter says.

Two, is to set up a Bond Oversight Committee of community members. The plan is for each of the seven members of the Board of Trustees to submit a list of names for the committee by the Dec. 5 workshop. The following week, on Dec. 12, the school board members will vote to appoint 10 of those people to the committee. This advisory group will meet quarterly until all bond projects are completed.

It has been more than a decade since ECISD was in this position, the newsletter said. The last bond passed in 2012.