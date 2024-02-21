Next steps for Chula Vista following vacation city council seat
Andrea Cardenas, the Chula Vista council member who resigned from her position, will still appear on the March primary ballot despite her resignation from the Chula Vista City Council.
Andrea Cardenas, the Chula Vista council member who resigned from her position, will still appear on the March primary ballot despite her resignation from the Chula Vista City Council.
The Red Sox finished in last place in 2023. Their 2024 season isn't looking like it will be much better.
The NFL offseason is in full effect, and teams are returning to the drawing board to fix what's broken and strengthen what's not. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon identifies the top issues at hand.
Even amid his rehab from elbow surgery, the Dodgers' superstar remains baseball’s greatest spectacle.
How familiar are you of the details in the many legal cases Trump faces? Take the Yahoo News quiz and find out.
Are there more changes on the way for the College Football Playoff?
Two of the country's biggest homebuilders have said they aren't planning on pulling back on their practice of offering mortgage rate buydowns, where builders cover a portion of the interest rate a buyer pays on a loan.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
A Jaguar I-Pace electric car once owned by King Charles is set to be auctioned off March 2 at the famed Ascot Racecourse.
Hyundai's three-row Palisade is due for replacement; these spy photos give us our first look at its new interior.
Developed for the European market, the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer offers an electric drivetrain and crossover-rivaling trunk space.
Uber has quietly started testing a feature that lets gig workers pick up prepaid items from local stores and deliver them to customers in India. Called "Store Pickup," the feature debuted in select U.S. cities in December and is now expanded to Delhi-NCR, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Customers can order pickups and deliveries and track them live through the Uber app — similar to how they track rides.
Mike Trout knows owner Arte Moreno isn't big on spending money and will probably say no to signing bigger-name free agents.
Add this wildly flattering top to your arsenal and finish out the season in style.
Before Travis Kelce was the Chiefs' star tight end and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, he was a college student who tweeted about baseball — a lot.
The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, and the 49ers are a conference title game fixture.
Partech has closed its second Africa fund, Partech Africa II, at €280 million ($300 million+), just one year after reaching its first close. At that size, Partech Africa, which originally targeted €230 million before its fundraising efforts started, solidifies its position as the largest fund dedicated to African startups. Amid a backdrop of global VCs and institutional investors pulling back from Africa, Partech Africa's recent fund closure is significant.
In a memo sent to his league administrators, one commissioner described reports of the CFP agreeing to or having concluded an extension of the media rights deal with ESPN as “incorrect.”
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Eva Maydell is a Bulgarian politician and a member of European Parliament. In 2019, Maydell was re-elected to Parliament, where she continues to serve on the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs and on the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE).
From Jennifer Aniston's pimple eraser to Eva Longoria's favorite eye cream, these are the beauty secrets we can afford.