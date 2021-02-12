The timing of your next stimulus check just got a lot clearer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sigrid Forberg
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The timing of your next stimulus check just got a lot clearer
The timing of your next stimulus check just got a lot clearer

Your third stimulus check — for up to $1,400 — is moving through Congress at a turbocharged pace compared to the way the second, $600 payment crawled along in Washington through the spring summer and fall of last year.

The Democratic-controlled Congress began working on the new stimulus checks in late January, and the legislation is quickly clearing key hurdles. Another one was checked off on Thursday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (pictured) just made a new prediction on when she expects lawmakers to finish their work and have something ready for President Joe Biden to sign. See when you're likely to have fresh cash in hand — if you can expect to get a stimulus check in this round.

Eligibility for stimulus checks is same as before — for now

President Joe Biden speaks in his office at the White House
Pete Marovich/UPI/Shutterstock
The new stimulus checks are part of President Joe Biden's massive pandemic package.

The next stimulus checks are part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID rescue package, which is whisking through Congress under a process that would allow it to pass with simple majorities. That means Democrats might get the job done with no Republicans on board.

Even so, Democrats thought they might try to attract some Republican support by tightening the income limit for receiving a payment.

The amounts of the first two checks phased out for Americans making over $75,000 a year, but Democrats toyed with the idea of lowering that threshold to $50,000. Republicans have said the money should be focused on people with the greatest need, to help them put food on the table and pay the rent.

Last spring, most recipients used their first $1,200 stimulus checks to cover essential needs, including groceries and rent payments, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has said.

Some also spent a portion of the funds on investing, a bureau survey found, or on other, unspecified things — possibly including affordable life insurance. Demand for life insurance policies has surged throughout the pandemic.

Ultimately, House Democrats decided the new stimulus checks would move ahead with the same income limits as before — meaning if you got a full payment last time, you'll get one again.

When are you likely to see another stimulus check?

The targeting issue may not be settled for good, because Democrats control the Senate by the thinnest of margins and will need every vote from their side. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has supported the $50,000 income limit and says he wants proof that Americans making $75,000 are truly in need.

Congressional leaders are optimistic about getting the next stimulus checks out swiftly. On Thursday, the legislation passed the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, one of the panels that control the government's purse strings.

The committee voted along party lines to "deliver the urgent relief our country so desperately needs," Chairman Richard Neal said in a statement.

Speaker Pelosi says the House can see the finish line. "We hope to have this all done by the end of February," she said Thursday during a news conference, while adding that a bill should be on the president's desk no later than the first part of March.

Under that timeline, you could receive your next stimulus check as soon as late March.

What if you need another stimulus check immediately?

Anxious young couple look at bills while sitting on couch, holding heads in hands
fizkes / Shutterstock
Here are some ideas, if you need more cash ASAP.

If you simply can’t wait for Congress to sort this out and you need more money right now, there are a few things you can do to find the funds you need.

  • Dial down your debt. Have you been relying on credit cards to get through the current crisis? If so, you’re probably looking at a pile of expensive interest. Turn down that noise — and make it go away sooner — by putting all your balances into a single, lower-interest debt consolidation loan.

  • Downsize your insurance bills. Being stuck at home has its perks. With many of us driving less during the pandemic, car insurance companies have been handing out discounts. Is yours unwilling to bend? Easy — shop around for a better policy. As for your homeowners insurance, you could save hundreds just by comparing rates to find a lower price on that coverage.

  • Refinance your mortgage and shrink your payments. Mortgage rates have been dropping, so why not take advantage by refinancing your existing home loan? There are 16.7 million U.S. homeowners out there who could save an average $303 per month by refinancing, according to mortgage tech and data provider Black Knight.

What if you may miss out on a stimulus check this time?

If you’ve been banking on getting a $1,400 stimulus check but your income disqualifies you from receiving the full amount or any relief money at all, here are a couple of things you can do:

  • Get your 2020 taxes filed ASAP. Log into a good tax software program and get going on your 2020 return so you're ready to submit it as soon as the IRS begins accepting returns this Friday. The agency will be basing your eligibility for a stimulus check on your most recent tax return, so if your income dropped because of the pandemic in 2020, getting that on the record may improve your chances of receiving a payment.

  • Trim your budget to "make your own" stimulus check. Look for creative ways to save, to find another $1,400 in your budget. For example, cancel streaming services and any other monthly subscriptions you're not making the most of. Have a hobby or special skill? Turn it into a side hustle to bring in extra income. And, download a free browser add-on that will automatically hunt for better prices and coupons whenever you shop online.

Latest Stories

  • HBCUs set fundraising records in a year when alumni like Kamala Harris have risen to new heights

    For America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities it has been a banner year.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks just got one step closer to reality. Here’s what to know

    Democrats are hoping to pass the coronavirus relief deal before March 14.

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation. In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • Russia says it would be ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

    Russia said on Friday it would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible. Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday the EU was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month.

  • Melania is ignoring impeachment and jealous over attention Jill Biden is getting, sources say

    Having left DC with low approval ratings, Ms Trump has sometimes been ‘bitter and chilly’ towards her husband, troubled that his attempts to overturn election may have tarnished her public image

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Court won't delay extradition of 2 nabbed in Ghosn's escape

    A U.S. appeals court refused Thursday to put on hold the extradition of two men wanted by Japan on accusations that they helped smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a box in 2019. The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an emergency petition to halt Michael and Peter Taylor's extradition to give them time to challenge a lower court ruling. The U.S. government has said it could surrender the men to Japan as early as Friday, according to the Taylors' lawyers.

  • More Inside the Light-Filled Los Feliz Home of Two Art-World Wonders

    Between the collection of gallery owner Nino Mier and his wife and Barbara Gladstone Gallery partner Caroline Luce, there are over 300 works of art.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Myanmar coup: MPs urge UN to investigate 'gross human rights violations'

    Some 300 MPs urge the UN to investigate after the reported use of live bullets against protesters.

  • At least 6 dead in 133-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

    At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

  • China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations. While Xi has called for "win-win" cooperation, Biden has called China America's "most serious competitor" and vowed to "out compete" Beijing. On Thursday, Biden told a bipartisan group of U.S. senators at a meeting on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure the United States must raise its game in the face of the Chinese challenge.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Kremlin warns of EU split if hit with sanctions

    Russia has warned the European Union that it is ready to sever ties with the bloc, if it's hit with painful economic sanctions.Relations between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure since the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny sparked talk of possible new sanctions.Moscow has accused the West of hysteria over the case.Speaking in an interview that was released on Friday (February 12) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was asked directly by a reporter if the Kremlin was willing to separate from the EU.“We proceed from the fact that we're ready for that. In the event that we again see sanctions imposed in some sectors that create risks for our economy, including in the most sensitive spheres, yes. We don't want to isolate ourselves from global life, but we have to be ready for that. If you want peace then prepare for war."Pressure on Russia has intensified since last week, when German, Polish and Swedish diplomats were expelled, without the EU’s knowledge.As for Navalny, he returned to court on Friday amid tight security for a slander trial, changes he calls politically motivated.He criticized the way the judge was handling the case saying “I am very disappointed and I want to point out your behavior once again”. Navalny went on question the judge’s knowledge of the criminal code and accused him of repeating it “like a parrot”.The slander charges are punishable by up to two years in jail, although Navalny’s lawyer disputes that a custodial sentence can even be handed down because of a change in the law.It remains unclear whether the judge in the case agrees with that analysis.

  • Spokesman: Muslim youth kills Ahmadi physician in Pakistan

    A Pakistani Muslim youth shot and killed an Ahmadi homeopathic doctor at his clinic in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Thursday, the police and a spokesman for the minority group said. The attacker on Dr. Abdul Qadir, 65, was immediately caught by residents and handed over to the local police. Saleem Uddin, a spokesman for Ahmadi community, released a statement condemning the attack and saying that members of their community were being constantly targeted because of their faith.

  • British man freed in Indonesia after serving sentence for death of policeman

    A British man jailed for his role in the death of an Indonesian policeman in 2016 on a beach in Bali was released on Thursday after serving his sentence. David Taylor, 38, was jailed in March 2017 together with his Australian girlfriend, Sara Connor, over the death of traffic policeman Wayan Sudarsa, whose body was found on the island's popular Kuta beach with neck and head wounds. Taylor left Bali's Kerobokan jail dressed in a black T-shirt and with dark glasses and a mask.

  • Scene-by-scene: Graphic new footage of Capitol siege shows Mike Pence's narrow escape with the 'nuclear football'

    Donald Trump stands accused of being the “Inciter in Chief” who summoned a mob of violent insurrectionists to attack the Capitol building and try to overturn the result of the November election. In chilling new video footage played during his trial for impeachment, Senators were shown just how dangerous, violent and committed those rioters were on Jan 6. There are desperate calls for backup. Panicked Senators run through the building looking for escape routes. Brave police officers try to hold their lines and push the rioters back. Mitt Romney, a Republican senator who was steered away from trouble by police officer Eugene Goodman, said: "It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional". This is how the day unfolded, according to Democrat prosecutors. 12:30pm - Trump's speech

  • Coronavirus: Africa's new variants are causing growing concern

    A lack of specialised testing is making it difficult to track new coronavirus mutations in Africa.