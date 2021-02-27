The Next Stimulus Hurdle: Raising the Minimum Wage to $15

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shutterstock / Shutterstock
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

While Democrats are one step further in advancing President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, key points are still being debated, including raising the federal minimum wage to $15.

See: Women’s Savings Are Shockingly Low – Inside the Gender Money Gap Made Worse by COVID-19
Find: Democrat Joe Manchin Says He’s Against a $15 Minimum Wage – Is It Good or Bad for American Workers?

Last Friday, the House Ways and Means Committee said that it had approved key measures of the plan – including $1,400 direct payment checks, but now, raising the minimum wage is the next sticky issue.

While Senator and Committee on the Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders is a fierce proponent of the raise, other democrats, including Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, oppose it.

“A $15 minimum wage is not a radical idea. What’s radical is the fact that millions of Americans are forced to work for starvation wages, while 650 billionaires became over $1 trillion richer during a global pandemic. Yes. We must raise the minimum wage to a living wage,” Sanders tweeted yesterday.

See: These 47 Billionaires Got Richer During the Pandemic
Find: 59% of Americans Say They Will Use Their Stimulus Money for This Necessity

A report from the Congressional Budget Office notes that raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2025 would affect 17 million workers directly. In addition, employment would be reduced by 1.4 million workers, or 0.9%, and the number of people in poverty would be reduced by 0.9 million, according to the CBO’s report.

However, Arizona Senator Sinema told Politico she opposed the raise, saying that “what’s important is whether or not it’s directly related to short-term Covid relief. And if it’s not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation,” according to Politico. “The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn’t be in there.”

Sinema’s views are in line with Manchin’s who told The Hill earlier this month that he was not supportive of the raise. “No I’m not. I’m supportive of basically having something that’s responsible and reasonable,” Manchin told The Hill.

See: $1,400 Stimulus Checks and $15 Minimum Wage — Digging into Biden’s Stimulus Proposal
Find: What a Biden Presidency Means for Your Wallet

Asked about Sinema’s statement, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in her daily press conference Friday that while the raise was in the President’s original proposed package because he is committed to it, “this is the messy legislative ongoing process working its way through. The next stage, after it works its way through the House, is that it goes through a Senate process where the views of senators, like Kyrsten Sinema, will certainly be prominent and considered. There’s also a parliamentary process that has to consider whether the minimum wage can be a part of the bill,” she said.

“But the President remains committed to raising the minimum wage and, you know, he will continue to advocate that at every opportunity,” Psaki added.

See: $1400 Stimulus Checks Pass as $1.9 Trillion Relief Package Inches Forward
Find: $15 Minimum Wage Would Reduce Poverty, but at What Cost?

The federal minimum wage, which stands at $7.25, hasn’t been increased since 2009, although many states have minimum wages that are higher. According to data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2019, 82.3 million workers (16 and older) were paid at hourly rates, representing 58.1% of all wage and salary workers. Among those paid by the hour, 392,000 workers earned exactly the prevailing federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. About 1.2 million had wages below the federal minimum. Together, these 1.6 million workers with wages at or below the federal minimum made up 1.9% of all hourly paid workers.

More From GOBankingRates:

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Next Stimulus Hurdle: Raising the Minimum Wage to $15

Recommended Stories

  • What's Next for Bonds, TLT and Interest Rates?

    The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF was going down from early August and the marketplace ignored it -- until this week. This week the 10-year Treasury bond yield touched the incredible level of 1.60% as it jumped about 50 basis points this month. In this weekly Point and Figure chart of the TLT, below, we used close-only price data and the chart shows a double-bottom breakdown pattern with a potential downside price target of $115.

  • Asia Today: S. Korea allows workers to squeeze extra doses

    South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency has allowed health workers to squeeze extra doses from vials of coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer. The decision on Saturday came after some health workers who were administering the AstraZeneca shots reported to authorities that they still saw additional doses left in the bottles that had each been used for 10 injections. KDCA official Jeong Gyeong-shil said skilled workers may be able to squeeze one or two extra doses from each vial if they use low dead-volume syringes designed to reduce wasted medications and vaccines.

  • Out of the Gate, Biden Ditches Bipartisanship

    There were many who hoped that after the partisan divisions of the Trump years, President Biden would try to bring the country together by governing from the center. Given a recent spate of executive actions, however, Biden seems more focused on undoing Trump’s policies, including some that were sensible and bipartisan. Biden campaigned on bringing a different approach to American politics, but so far he has stuck to a script that owes more to ideology and partisanship than to “unity.” A case in point comes from Biden’s recent executive order, “Revocation of Certain Executive Orders Concerning Federal Regulation.” Signed on the president’s first day in office, it repealed six of Trump’s executive orders in one fell swoop, such as the famous “2-for-1” requirement that two regulations be eliminated for each new one. The 2-for-1 order was never likely to survive the arrival of a Democrat in the Oval Office, but several other changes were more surprising, such as the repeal of a 2019 executive order on “Promoting the Rule of Law Through Improved Agency Guidance Documents.” This one included some fairly uncontroversial and bipartisan elements. Here is some background: Regulators write regulations. That’s what they do. But regulators also issue other kinds of policy statements, which can have the effect of regulations without going through the normal rulemaking channels. For example, an agency might write a document that outlines the steps businesses can take to ensure they are in compliance with an official regulation. Such a document might change business behavior — just like a regulation — but it might also skip normal processes that official rules go through, such as allowing the public to submit comments, preparing an economic analysis, or undergoing third-party review by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). These kinds of agency policy statements come in many forms and are collectively referred to as “guidance documents.” Trump’s executive order required agencies to build a searchable website to house these guidance documents. Transparency is something most people can agree on, and the process is mostly finished now. Trump’s order also required the most significant guidance to undergo OMB review, accept comments from the public, and, in some cases, have a cost-benefit analysis prepared. These may sound like major changes, but in fact, Trump’s order largely formalized what was already taking place informally from actions taken by the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. The order included elements similar to bipartisan legislation introduced in the Senate, known as the “Guidance Out of Darkness Act.” Vice President Kamala Harris even voted for this legislation when she served on the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The issue of policy-making by guidance document has been especially important during the pandemic, when many of the policies coming out of the Department of Health and Human Services, and especially from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have been implemented through guidance documents. While many of these actions are justified by urgency, HHS has also been very liberal about using its emergency authorities to make sweeping policy changes without public input or a proper accounting of economic consequences. The consolidation of lawmaking power by bureaucrats is troubling. Consider two recent examples from Biden’s CDC. First was a requirement that individuals wear masks on planes, trains, buses, subways, and other transportation systems across the country. The rule will need to be enforced by TSA agents as well as other federal, state, and local officials, thereby imposing significant costs on various levels of government, which should at least be part of the discussion. Second, the CDC extended a Trump-era directive implementing a nationwide moratorium on evictions for certain delinquent renters. Both actions were deemed “economically significant” by the OMB, a designation that normally entails a public comment period and the production of a cost-benefit analysis (requirements also emphasized in the rescinded Trump executive order). However, in both cases, the agency claimed it didn’t have to follow usual procedures because of the ongoing emergency. To be fair, the Trump administration also skirted these requirements when taking shelter under HHS’s emergency authorities. But with the pandemic now a year old, one has to wonder at what point HHS’s emergency powers will end and a normal rulemaking process will return. Even those who support the CDC’s rules might wonder whether the agency should be able to pass these rules simply by posting a PDF on its website. The breadth of the CDC’s powers is stunning. Keep in mind, this is the same agency that couldn’t put together a functioning COVID-19 test in the critical early days of the pandemic. All told, Biden’s recent regulatory changes are a disappointment. He should be using a scalpel when it comes to reversing the prior administration’s policies. Instead, he is swinging a hatchet, as nearly every Trump policy is viewed as guilty by association. That may make the progressive wing of Biden’s party happy. For those who hoped he would lead from the center, his early actions are a worrying sign about things to come.

  • Liberal group targets Republicans who voted to overturn 2020 election

    The Voter Protection Project expects to spend $10 million in total on midterm House and Senate races.

  • House passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief package

    The House early Saturday passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic relief package, which included a minimum wage hike that faces hurdles in the Senate. The bill passed 219-212, with two Democrats voting with the Republicans.

  • Progressives want to overrule Senate parliamentarian over minimum wage increase

    The White House says it "respects" the Senate parliamentarian's decision that a $15 per hour minimum wage increase can't be included in Democrats' COVID-19 relief package — but not everyone on the left feels quite the same way. Some progressives are pushing to overrule Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who on Thursday ruled the minimum wage increase can't be included in Democrats' coronavirus relief package under budget reconciliation. As Politico writes, some Republicans including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in 2017 called on the vice president to "ignore the merely 'advisory' opinions of the parliamentarian and decide for himself what policies were kosher under reconciliation," and some progressives are now pushing for that step. "The White House and Senate leadership can and should still include the minimum wage increase in the bill," Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Congressional Progressive Caucus chair, said. "We can't allow the advisory opinion of the unelected parliamentarian to stand in the way." Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) also told The Washington Post, "The progressive base understands that Vice President Harris can disregard the parliamentarian," adding, "This simply comes down to whether the VP will choose to include the $15 or not." Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), meanwhile, pushed for replacing the Senate parliamentarian, writing, "What's a Democratic majority if we can't pass our priority bills? This is unacceptable." But Politico writes that essentially "everyone to the right of the Squad" is opposed to that move. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has said that "we're going to honor the rules of the Senate and work within that system to get this bill passed," and on Thursday, the White House said President Biden is "disappointed" in this outcome but "respects the parliamentarian's decision and the Senate's process." Overruling the parliamentarian would be a "long shot," the Post writes, noting that the White House is opposed and that "it's unlikely that all 50 Senate Democrats would stand united on this even if it got on board." More stories from theweek.comBiden in the quagmireBen Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'Biden says Senate has 'no time to waste' in passing COVID-19 relief bill

  • Explainer: What is love? Beijing desires unconditional loyalty from Hong Kong

    Chinese officials have signalled that Beijing plans sweeping electoral changes for Hong Kong, possibly as soon as next week, when China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), opens in Beijing. WHAT IS BEIJING PLANNING? Xia Baolong, director of China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, has said the electoral system in the global financial hub needs to be changed to allow only "patriots" to govern.

  • Mental health: The rise in student suicides is just the tip of the pandemic iceberg

    We must invest in mental health programs to break the desrcutive socioeconomic cycles that result in increased quality of life.

  • Donald Trump Jr says dropping Springsteen’s DWI charge example of ‘liberal privilege’

    The Boss’s blood alcohol level was one quarter of limit for driving

  • Russell Westbrook announces plan to open an academy in South L.A.

    NBA star Southern California native Russell Westbrook is launching an academy for middle school and high school students in South L.A.

  • 16-year-old drowns rescuing little brother after they fall through ice, OH officials say

    A department of natural resources officer also died after suffering a “medical emergency” at the scene, officials say.

  • Fury as New York town hosts ‘barbaric’ squirrel hunt

    Event condemned as ‘barbaric, cruel, senseless and environmentally terrorising money grab’

  • Trumps accused of treating White House staff like ‘concierge’

    Employees also claim that Barack Obama and his family craved privacy while in executive mansion

  • President Pence, anyone? In Mike Pence’s hometown, residents ponder his legacy and his future

    Mike Pence is returning to his home state of Indiana to decide his future, but residents in his home town of Columbus are torn on his legacy, reports Richard Hall.

  • Salesforce reported better-than-expected Q4 revenue, fueled by soaring demand for its cloud-based software as remote work stretches further into 2021

    Salesforce's revenue has grown quarter after quarter in the last year as more businesses subscribed to its cloud-based enterprise software.

  • Victim’s glasses found in car of South Dakota Attorney General who claimed he hit a deer

    Jason Ravnsborg charged with three misdemeanour counts after accident leading to death of 55-year-old pedestrian

  • First known COVID variant case detected in Durham County, health officials say

    There are 37 known cases of the contagious COVID variant across North Carolina, the CDC reports.

  • Tech boss sues former employers for almost £1 million claiming knock to head caused him to lose career

    A £50,000-a-year tech boss is suing his former employers for almost £1 million amid claims that banging his head on the office door caused him to lose his career. IT boss Stephen Long has said that running into the top of a doorframe in a poorly lit basement at work has caused his career working with computers to be derailed. Mr Long was the head of IT for a luxury travel agent at the time of the accident in 2015 but now he is making just £8,000-a-year as a gardener at a stately home in Norfolk. He says he "suffered a considerable blow to the forehead" when running to the assistance of a friend in his Chester offices. The Norwich resident claims that he has since struggled to land a job and he is now suing his former bosses, Elegant Resorts Ltd, in the High Court for £920,000. Mr Long says that without his head injury, he could have continued to climb in his chosen field, landing salaries of up to £150,000. But lawyers for Elegant Resorts say the accident caused only a "modest bump to the head" and are claiming that Mr Long’s problems can be chalked down to psychological symptoms brought on when he was told he might face "the chop" at work. The court heard from Mr Long’s barrister, Marcus Grant, that his client was left with amnesia and a concussion after accidentally running into the top of the doorframe while rushing to help a colleague who was lifting a heavy office cabinet in May 2015. Judge Richard Pearce was told the 46-year-old suffered a "considerable blow to his forehead - sufficient to cause a concussive head injury". Since his knock Mr Long says he has battled with poor balance, anxiety, fatigue, acute depression and reduced memory, and can no longer hold down a job in the demanding world of IT. Lawyers for Elegant Resorts say Mr Long was plagued by medical worries before the accident and that he had a pre-existing somatic condition, in which victims suffer chronic pain and symptoms often without any clear medical origin. "It is our case that Mr Long's pre-accident and post-accident condition is essentially one and the same," explained Elegant Resorts' QC, Marcus Dignum. Psychiatric experts agree he has developed a "severe depressive disorder that has been ongoing since May 2015 - two months after the accident". Elegant Resorts have admitted "primary liability" for the incident but say Mr Long also bears some blame for failing to switch on the lights or avoid an "obviously low beam". The trial continues and the judge must now decide whether the collision triggered Mr Long's breakdown and the loss of his career.

  • GOP senator rejects $15 minimum wage saying he once earned $6 an hour, or $23 with inflation

    Republicans point to wages they earned as young people decades ago despite rising inflation that has outpaced Americans’ earnings

  • 317 schoolgirls have been abducted by 'bandits' in an attack on a boarding school in Nigeria

    It is the latest in the spate of mass kidnaps in Nigeria. On Saturday, 42 people, including 27 students, were freed by gunmen after 10 days.