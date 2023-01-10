Next storm system to deliver heavy rain to California
The next round of rain will soak The Golden State overnight and storms are expected to move south. Southern California will see the likelihood of flash flooding and the low chance of tornadoes.
Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon Tuesday.
There is nothing quite like Mexico, the country is bursting with underrated spots to explore.
Heavy rainfall from an atmospheric river triggered mudslides in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 9, 2023. Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG via Getty ImagesRivers of muddy water from heavy rainfall raced through city streets as thousands of people evacuated homes downhill from California’s wildfire burn scars amid atmospheric river storms drenching the state in early January 2023. The evacuations at one point included all of Montecito, home to around 8,000 people – and the site of the s
(Bloomberg) -- A hacking campaign suspected to be linked to an Asian government breached seven high-profile targets in Southeast Asia and Europe, including government and military agencies, according to the cybersecurity firm Group-IB.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Aw
Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score twice as Manchester United beat Charlton 3-0 to reach the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, while Newcastle saw off Leicester 2-0.Newcastle are into the semi-finals of the League Cup for the first time since 1976 as Eddie Howe's men moved one step closer to ending a 54-year wait for silverware on Tyneside.
The fear of Friday the 13th has 2 names: friggatriskaidekaphobia or Paraskavedekatriaphobia. It's considered bad luck or a reference to slasher films
The wet, gray carpet outside the Beverly Hilton matched the weather at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where Hollywood stars gathered after heavy rains pounded Southern California. (Jan. 10)
Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court for a preliminary status hearing on 12 January
As atmospheric rivers continue to drench California, officials worry about the impact the rain will have on the state's burn scars.
Weather conditions should be excellent for SpaceX's next launch from Cape Canaveral, a mission that will kick off next week with sonic booms.
Georgia is the first team since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 to win consecutive national titles.
The U.S. Navy last week intercepted a fishing boat smuggling more than 2,000 AK-47 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen, the Pentagon revealed Tuesday. The patrol coastal ship USS Chinook first discovered the vessel sailing in international waters in the Gulf of Oman on a route historically used to traffic illicit cargo to the Iranian-backed Houthis…
In some ways, the pandemic relief party is over for some taxpayers this tax season - but not for others.
As atmospheric rivers continue to bring relentless rain to California, the 2023 CFP National Championship game with the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the TCU Horned Frogs shouldn't be affected by the storms since SoFi Stadium has a roof – or so you would think.
Nvidia's new cards usually sell out immediately. Its latest model is sitting on shelves after getting lukewarm reviews.
Authorities offered updates Monday on the shooting of a Virginia elementary school teacher by a 6-year-old student, and the community later held a candlelight vigil in honor of the wounded teacher, Abby Zwerner. (Jan 09)
This year’s report from the National Taxpayer Advocate credits the IRS for making significant progress in shrinking its massive paper jam.
Biden told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about his travel plans in a bilateral meeting at the North American leaders' summit in Mexico City on Tuesday, according to statements from the White House and Trudeau's office. The United States is by far Canada's biggest trade partner, recording over C$1 trillion ($745.1 billion) in bilateral trade in goods and services in 2021.
“This is my story, told my way,” Velma (voiced by Mindy Kaling) announces atop the just-released trailer for HBO Max’s more mature, diverse take on the Scooby-Doo gang. And wouldn’t you know it, “the bone-chilling events that drove [her] to assemble the greatest team of spooky mystery solvers ever” begins with a murder — one […]
A 4-year-old child and his grandmother were also inside the car, officials said.