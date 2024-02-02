Next time there's a levy increase, remember your tax bill, vote no, then laugh | Letters

Widowed and retired homeowner Carol Kahn reads her Hamilton County property tax documents, which shot up more than $1,800 a year in the latest property reassessment from the county, pictured, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at her home in Amberley Village, Ohio.
After getting our property tax bill, I had to laugh. If any school district, police or fire department, etc., come asking for a levy increase, voters should think back to this time when they opened their tax bill. Vote no, and then laugh.

Deborah Ziegler, Colerain Township

