Next time there's a levy increase, remember your tax bill, vote no, then laugh | Letters
After getting our property tax bill, I had to laugh. If any school district, police or fire department, etc., come asking for a levy increase, voters should think back to this time when they opened their tax bill. Vote no, and then laugh.
Deborah Ziegler, Colerain Township
