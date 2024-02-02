Next time there's a levy increase, remember your tax bill, vote no, then laugh | Letters

Widowed and retired homeowner Carol Kahn reads her Hamilton County property tax documents, which shot up more than $1,800 a year in the latest property reassessment from the county, pictured, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at her home in Amberley Village, Ohio.

After getting our property tax bill, I had to laugh. If any school district, police or fire department, etc., come asking for a levy increase, voters should think back to this time when they opened their tax bill. Vote no, and then laugh.

Deborah Ziegler, Colerain Township

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton County voters, remember tax bill, say no to levy increases