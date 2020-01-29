Next in the Trump impeachment trial: 16 hours of questions. How that will work

WASHINGTON – Several senators have skirted the rules by furtively passing notes to each other during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

With Trump's team finished with its opening statements, which wrapped up Tuesday, senators will actually be encouraged to pass notes, but not to each other.

Instead, they'll be passing them to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, and, as the trial moves into its next phase, it will be the only way they are allowed to communicate their questions to the House impeachment managers and Trump's legal team.

Under the procedural rules adopted in a marathon 11-hour session on the first day of the trial, senators will get 16 hours to ask questions. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the question period will be split up into two eight-hour sessions that will take place Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 1 p.m.

What questions they'll still have after listening to dozens of hours of arguments from the two sides is anybody's guess, but here's a look at how the question phase of the trial will work.

How do questions fit into the trial?

The Constitution requires only that senators take an oath for each impeachment trial, that a two-thirds majority is required to remove an official, and that the Supreme Court chief justice preside in the trial of a president. All other rules are set separately for each trial, by majority vote.

The Senate agreed to the question phase as part of the resolution that set up the trial format, which echoed the format for the 1999 trial of former President Bill Clinton. McConnell said the questions will alternate between Republicans and Democrats.

"During the Clinton trial, senators were thoughtful with their questions, and the managers and counsel were succinct in their answers,' McConnell said. "I hope we can follow both of these examples during this time."

After the questioning, senators could vote again on whether to subpoena witnesses or documents. GOP senators shot down that idea initially in a series of 53-47 party-line votes, which rankled some in the minority who felt the rule could prevent a fair trial.

“You cannot do that when you have a set of rules that says we’re not going to have the witnesses until after the senators have asked their questions,” said Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. “We’re not going to have the documents until after the senators have asked their questions.”

But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he would oppose calling witnesses.

“I want to end this thing sooner rather than later,” Graham said. “I don't want to turn it into a circus.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to the media before attending the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Why 16 hours?

The time frames for opening arguments and questions match the Clinton trial. Then-Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, R-Miss., set the policy for alternating between Republicans and Democrats with Minority Leader Tom Daschle, D-S.D. Lott also said the same question wouldn’t be posed to both House managers and the president’s defenders, but he noted that senators could ask another follow-up question.

Party leaders also asked that questions be submitted to them first, so that they could identify duplications and structure the order of questions, according to a Congressional Research Service report on Senate trials.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said each senator would ask their own questions, but that he would organize them to avoid posing the same question 10 days and to offer "some degree of order."

“We have lots of questions and I am not censoring anybody," Schumer said. "I am sure that a good number of the questions will give the House managers time to rebut all the holes in the president's lawyers' arguments, which they didn't have in the course of the trial.”