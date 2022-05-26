The next U.S. abortion battle is over pills, and it's already begun

Lawrence Hurley
·4 min read

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has not yet released its decision that looks set to dramatically scale back abortion rights, but one of the next legal battles has already begun in a Mississippi court.

That is where the manufacturer of a pill used to carry out medication abortions, Las Vegas-based GenBioPro Inc, has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the conservative state's restrictions on the pill, used in more than half of all U.S. abortions.

Litigation over medication abortion, approved for use at up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, is likely to take center stage should the Supreme Court gut or overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

That case, also from Mississippi, concerns the state's effort to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

GenBioPro sells mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortion. The company argued in a 2020 lawsuit that Mississippi's restrictions on the pill conflict with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for use in abortions. In legal jargon, GenBioPro says the state law is pre-empted by the FDA's approval, meaning federal authority trumps any state action.

The more than a dozen states that plan to almost totally ban abortion if Roe is overturned will face difficulties enforcing restrictions on medication abortion because women are still likely to be able to obtain the pills online or in other states.

"In a world without Roe, medication abortion becomes the big challenge for these states that want to regulate abortions out of existence," said Greer Donley, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law who is an expert on reproductive rights.

GenBioPro's lawsuit, which legal experts say is a long shot, takes aim at various Mississippi requirements, including one that says women are required to take the pill in the presence of a doctor. Mississippi is one of 19 states that require women to make an in-person visit to obtain the drug, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports the right to an abortion.

The FDA does not require an in-person meeting.

The Mississippi restrictions "upset the balance that the FDA struck between risk mitigation and ensuring access to a safe and effective medication," the GenBioPro lawsuit said. The company, via its lawyers, declined to comment.

The state asked in a court filing that the lawsuit be thrown out, saying there is "no evidence that Congress ever intended the FDA to have the power to nullify a state's ability to regulate in the controversial and highly sensitive area of abortion."

A spokesperson for Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who is defending the state restrictions, declined to comment.

The judge has yet to rule.

031d2cca-fae5-4f44-8b61-9c5e7546a55d4

(Graphic: -Telehealth restrictions for medical abortion - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ABORTION/PILL/gdvzyaaqopw/chart.png)

LONG ODDS

Mifepristone was approved for use in abortions by the FDA in 2000, long after Roe was decided. The pill, also known as RU 486, blocks the pregnancy-sustaining hormone progesterone while the other drug used, misoprostol, induces uterine contractions.

GenBioPro's legal theory is a novel one when it comes to FDA-approved drugs. One of the few similar cases concerns an opioid that Massachusetts tried to prohibit. A federal judge in 2014 ruled that federal approval of the drug preempted the state's effort to ban it.

Legal experts say the law is murky because Congress has never said explicitly that FDA approval trumps state law as it has done in the context of medical devices. Therefore it would be left to courts to decide the question under a theory known as "implied preemption."

Wide availability of medication abortion in states that want to restrict or ban the procedure would be a major setback to anti-abortion campaigners who have long sought to ban abortion outright.

Katie Glenn, a lawyer at anti-abortion-rights group Americans United for Life, said her organization wants abortion bans to cover medication abortion but that does not mean that mifepristone, which has been prescribed for other purposes, should be barred altogether.

"It’s not about banning the drug. It’s about stopping abortions," she said.

Attempts to challenge state restrictions could run aground at the Supreme Court, not only because the 6-3 conservative majority has shown its opposition to abortion rights but also because the justices are often skeptical about federal preemption claims.

"The court has generally moved in an anti-preemption trend and has been skeptical of arguments that a state law generally impedes the interests of the federal government," said Ilana Eisenstein, a Philadelphia-based lawyer who has argued cases before the justices.

If Roe is overturned, states would also have more leeway to argue they have a separate interest in preventing abortions based on moral objections to abortion.

"I do think there is some basis to think that states can't ban an FDA-approved drug," Donley said, "but it gets a lot more complicated in a post-Roe world when a state bans abortion."

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oklahoma governor signs nation’s strictest abortion ban

    The law takes effect immediately upon Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signature and prohibits all abortions with few exceptions.

  • COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?

    As the nation marked 1 million deaths from COVID-19 last week, the milestone was bookended by mass shootings that killed people simply living their lives: grocery shopping, going to church, or attending the fourth grade. The number, once unthinkable, is now an irreversible reality in the United States — just like the persistent reality of gun violence that kills tens of thousands of people every year.

  • Scholz 'convinced' Putin will not win Ukraine war

    At the World Economic Forum in Davos, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he is convinced that Russia "will not win" its war in Ukraine, nor will President Vladimir Putin be allowed to impose a "dictated peace" on its pro-Western neighbour.

  • Africa CDC warns on vaccine hoarding over monkeypox outbreak

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The acting director of Africa's top public health agency said that he hoped the vaccine hoarding episode seen during the COVID-19 pandemic will not be repeated with the current monkeypox outbreak. Monkeypox, a mild viral infection, is endemic in the African countries of Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nigeria. More than 200 suspected and confirmed cases of the virus, the majority in Europe, have been detected in at least 19 countries since early May.

  • Right-Wingers Accused A Trans Woman Of Being The Texas Shooter To Deflect Blame

    Immediately following the shooting, disinformation began to spread online and was amplified by Republicans with big followings.

  • Americans prefer Democrats' position on abortion to Republicans' - Reuters/Ipsos poll

    More Americans prefer the Democratic Party's approach to abortion policy than prefer the Republican approach, and two out of five Republicans do not favor their own party's position on the issue, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The survey, conducted May 16-23, showed deep misgivings among the American public as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to reveal a decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established the right to abortion access nationwide. It's a potential bright spot for Democrats heading into the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans are broadly favored to win a majority of at least one chamber in Congress.

  • Oklahoma governor signs into law strictest abortion ban in the U.S

    (Reuters) -Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed into law the strictest abortion ban in the United States, one that prohibits abortions from fertilization and allows private citizens to sue those who help women terminate their pregnancies. Oklahoma is among the country's Republican-led states rushing to pass anti-abortion laws this year, anticipating that the U.S. Supreme Court will soon overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established the constitutional right to abortion. "Oklahoma is now the only state in the United States to successfully outlaw abortion while Roe v. Wade still stands," the center said in a statement.

  • Netflix’s Laid-Off Workers Rail Against ‘Tailspinning’ Company, Say Diversity Not a Real Priority

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastRicky Gervais’ transphobic Netflix special might be stirring up controversy, but its release should surprise absolutely no one.After several controversies surrounding anti-trans programming, especially Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, The Closer, Netflix appears to have decided that bigotry masquerading as “free speech” can be a virtue, as long as audiences keep tuning in. And what better troll can one imagine than dropping an anti-trans s

  • ‘No no no no not again’: School shooting survivors, families react to Texas tragedy

    Survivors of past school shootings and victims' families are speaking out after a deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

  • Outrage as NRA to gather in Houston just days after Texas school massacre

    Counter-protests expected as about 55,000 NRA members to attend event, including Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott

  • U.S. Senate struggles to unite on guns after Texas massacre

    STORY: "When will it end?"Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday pleaded with Republican lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at preventing the types of mass shootings that left 19 children and two teachers dead inside a Texas elementary school the day before.Some of the proposals include so-called "red flag" laws that might prevent potential shooters from buying firearms, and expanded background checks for more gun purchases.But less than a day after the latest massacre - the worst school shooting in a decade - Schumer plainly stated he saw odds of any action as "very slim.”"My Republican colleagues can work with us now. I know this is a slim prospect. Very slim. All too slim. We've been burnt so many times before."Mass shootings have killed hundreds of Americans. Gunmen have attacked schools, churches, synagogues, shopping centers, movie theaters, a country music festival, and even targeted Republican members of Congress playing baseball. None of these prompted reform in the bitterly divided Congress. Republicans almost universally oppose new restrictions on guns."Our country is sickened, and outraged. "In brief comments following Schumer, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell describes Tuesday's attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas by an 18-year-old in tactical gear armed with an AR-15, as a "senseless evil," by a "maniac" but he did not mention any legislative action.Gun-control advocates say they've waited too long, and seen too many lives lost in the face of Congressional gridlock.At a news conference on Wednesday, Beto O'Rourke, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Texas, interrupted the Republican governor and other officials to confront them over loosening, rather than tightening, the state's gun laws."When are we going to do something?"Another voice venting frustration, the the coach of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, who refused to talk about basketball at a pre-game news conference in Dallas on Tuesday."Enough. There’s 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on H.R.8, which is a background check rule that the house passed, a couple of years ago, it’s been sitting there for two years. And there’s a reason they won’t vote on it. To hold onto power."Tuesday's mass murder comes just ten days after an avowed white supremacist stormed a Buffalo grocery store, murdering ten African-Americans.The Senate will vote Thursday to begin debate on a bill seeking to thwart domestic terrorism that passed the Democratic-controlled House in the aftermath of the Buffalo shooting.But in the evenly-divided Senate, Democrats would need support from at least 10 Republicans to meet the chamber's 60-vote threshold for most legislation.

  • Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

    Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has thus imposed his voice on subjects such as the Russian war in Ukraine, free speech with the eventful acquisition-in-progress of the social network Twitter for $44 billion, cancel culture and its corollary wokeism.

  • Rep. Paul Gosar Spreads Lie About Texas Shooter In Hateful Since-Deleted Tweet

    The extremist Arizona Republican shared misinformation about the gunman that was circulating on right-wing networks.

  • Ted Cruz Flayed Over Ludicrous Idea For Preventing School Shootings

    According to the Republican senator, it's the number of doors, not guns, that schools should be worried about.

  • Trump doubles down on his 'longtime commitment' to speak at an NRA convention after deadly Texas school shooting: 'America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment'

    Ted Cruz is also scheduled to speak at the event, which will be held in Houston, just a few hours' drive from the mass shooting in Uvalde.

  • We caught up with 22 Republican senators to see how they think the US can prevent mass shootings. Some expressed support for 'red-flag' laws and improving school security, but many offered nothing.

    Some Republicans opened the door to federal action, but history shows it is unlikely that Congress will pass anything.

  • Fox News’ Coverage of the Uvalde Shooting Was Sickening

    Conservative media responded to the massacre by speculating recklessly and pushing every harebrained solution imaginable — except gun control

  • Trump expressed support for hanging Pence during Capitol riot, Jan. 6 panel told

    The select panel has heard that, after "hang Mike Pence” chants broke out, the then-president expressed support for the prospect of hanging his No. 2, three people told POLITICO.

  • Cawthorn loses ruling over possible insurrection disqualification for future office

    A federal appeals court ruled against arguments by Rep. Madison Cawthorn that he is protected from a post-Civil War era constitutional disqualification.

  • Majorie Taylor Greene Wins GOP Primary, Goes Off On Texas School Shooting

    "We don't need more gun control. We need to return to God," the far-right House member said.