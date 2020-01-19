Next U.S. Navy aircraft carrier to be named after African American Pearl Harbor hero

The aircraft carrier is the symbol of American power – 90,000 tons of diplomacy, the Navy likes to say. Almost all of them are named after presidents – until Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly broke with tradition.

CBS News national security correspondent David Martin said, "So, the list of carriers is going to read Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Reagan, Truman, Eisenhower, Bush, Ford, Kennedy … Miller?"

"Exactly right, and I like it when you put it that way," said Modly.

That's Miller as in Dorie Miller. The next aircraft carrier to be built will be named for the grandson of slaves and a son of sharecroppers. The official announcement is on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, at Pearl Harbor.

And Dorie's closest surviving relatives, Florietta Miller and Brenda Haven, are still getting used to having a carrier named after their Uncle Dorie, who served in the segregated Navy in World War II. "That's a great honor," said Haven. "because it's been a long, hard road."

Miller was born in Waco, Texas – and his first name was actually Doris.

Miller has just finished serving breakfast, and was sorting laundry when the West Virginia was hit by nine Japanese torpedoes and two bombs. Miller was ordered to the bridge to evacuate the ship's captain, who lay mortally wounded.

As the air attack continued, against all rules, Miller manned a .50-caliber Browning anti-aircraft machine gun and fired on the Japanese planes. He also helped carry and move injured sailors to safety.

"The irony of this is that, back in the '40s, pre-World War II, African Americans were not allowed to have any jobs where they handled machine guns or any type of lethal force," said Modly.

When the Navy, which Miller had joined in 1939, awarded medals to those who had fought bravely, it didn't even mention the name Doris Miller.

Martin asked, "Why wouldn't the Navy right from the start at least identify him by name instead of calling him 'an unknown Negro sailor'?"

"Well, you would have to be a Negro in 1939 to understand that," said Akers. "The status of African Americans, they were treated like second-class citizens."

Four months later, the Pittsburgh Courier, perhaps the leading African American newspaper of the day, finally published the sailor's name and the Navy grudgingly gave him a letter of commendation.

"In his opinion that's all he warranted," Akers said. "However, others disagreed. The press, black and white press, disagreed, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People disagreed."

As recorded on Miller's service card in the Navy Archives, President Roosevelt stepped in and ordered him awarded the Navy Cross. "That was not without controversy," Modly said. "There were some people who did not want him to receive the Navy Cross, because of his race."

admiral-nimitz-awards-doris-miller.jpg More

Admiral Chester Nimitz presents American Messman Third Class Doris Miller with the Navy Cross. CBS News

He received the medal from Admiral Chester Nimitz, who noted Miller was the first person of his race to receive such a high honor.

Akers said, "He understood the importance of having a black hero to encourage other blacks to support the Navy's war effort."

Miller went on a speaking tour and became a black celebrity in the same league as heavyweight champion Joe Louis and singer Lena Horne.

Akers said, "Some considered him just as important, just as aspirational, drew just as much hope from him."

Was he comfortable with his celebrity? "No, not at all," Akers said. "His goal was really to get to his next ship."