What’s next for UCF after work starts on new Lake Nona building

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The University of Central Florida on Jan. 12 broke ground for a new building geared toward an emerging workforce need in the state.

UCF leaders and community partners celebrated the future construction of the $68 million, 90,000-square-foot Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion with a ceremonial groundbreaking at the school’s Academic Health Sciences Campus in east Orlando’s Lake Nona community.

The building — a priority of UCF since the Lake Nona campus was in the planning stage — will allow the university to graduate150 more nurses per year than the roughly 260 it averages now.

Photos: 75th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



