Next Ukraine-EU Association Council meeting to take place in December

The next meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council, the ninth such meeting tracking Ukraine’s progress on fulfilling the stipulations of the Association Agreement, will take place in December of this year.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, following a meeting with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Quote: "Ukraine and the EU will hold the next meeting of the Association Council in December of this year. We have agreed this during the meeting with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union."

Details: Shmyhal did not name the exact date of the Association Council meeting.

Background:

The last meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council took place on 5 September 2022 in Brussels, when the parties signed four sectoral agreements.

The EU-Ukraine Association Council operates in accordance with the Association Agreement; it oversees and monitors the implementation of the Agreement and regularly reviews the progress towards the objectives of the Agreement.

The Association Council consists of members of the Ukrainian government and members of the Council of the EU and the European Commission. The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and the EU delegation is headed by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

